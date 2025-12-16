Angels lose out on versatile infielder as Atlanta bolsters lineup

Depending on who you ask, the Angels' biggest need in their lineup is either second base or third base, with center field shortly behind. Some believe in Christian Moore's ability at second base, while others view his spot as an obvious area for improvement after a rookie season that saw him post an OPS+ of 81. Kyren Paris is spending his offseason playing third base in a winter league, but he is unproven in the big leagues as well outside of his hot start last season. Outside of those two (and Denzer Guzman), there are really no in-house options to fill out the Angels' infield around Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel. And now, there is one less option in free agency as Atlanta has signed one of the best infielders off the market.

Ha-Seong Kim has spent five years in the big leagues, joining the San Diego Padres in 2021 after an exceptional career in the KBO. Kim plays all over the infield, and does so incredibly well. He won a Gold Glove in 2023, posting a career best 5.3 WAR in the same season. 2025 was a bit of a down year for Kim, however, as he posted an OPS+ of 83 for the Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta. Nevertheless, his solid glove and an anticipated bounce back on offense earned him a one-year, $20 million contract to rejoin Atlanta as they hope to have a comeback season in the NL East.

The Angels' dream target in their infield has reportedly been Japanese third baseman Kazuma Okamoto, and they'll be finding out if their dream candidate becomes a reality a little after New Year's Day at the latest. Kim would have been an exceptional signing as well though, especially considering his ability to play anywhere across the infield dirt. Kim originally declined a $16 million option this offseason, so overall this turns into a $4 million raise for 2026 with a chance to hit the market again next offseason after what Kim and Atlanta both hope is a stronger showing in 2026.

If the Angels can bring Okamoto into the fold in Anaheim, then they're better off. However, with how slow this offseason has been going for the team since the Grayson Rodriguez-Taylor Ward trade, a strong signing like Kim would have been a nice momentum-building move for Perry Minasian and the front office. There is a lot of time left for Minasian and Co. to build a real playoff contender in Anaheim, but losing out on yet another free agent stings a little bit for the Halos and their fans.