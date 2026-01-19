Angels made a big mistake trading for Josh Lowe (but not for the reason you think)

In 2025, the Los Angeles Angels’ bullpen went through its highs and lows. There were times when they were dominant, followed by stretches of fatigue that led to heartbreak.

Brock Burke, however, was one of the most reliable relievers the Angels had at their disposal in 2025, and was just traded to the Cincinnati Reds in three-team deal that brought outfielder Josh Lowe to Anaheim.

Lowe has four Major League seasons under his belt, and was average at the plate in 2024. His batting average and OPS dropped off significantly over the last two seasons, but with four years of team control remaining, there's hope that the Halos can help him return to being the type of productive hitter he was back in 2023 when he posted 3.7 WAR.

Angels made big mistake in shipping Brock Burke to Reds

Whether Lowe excels or disappoints is yet to be determined, but Burke was simply too good for the Angels last season to be traded this offseason — especially with no viable replacement on the horizon.

Since his arrival in Anaheim, Burke posted a 3.40 ERA while pitching in 90 games. His 128 ERA+ was second to only Kenley Jansen in 2025 among Angels pitchers who threw at least 23 innings, and there was little reason to believe he wouldn't be able to carry that type of production into 2026 (and maybe even beyond).

The Angels added another left-handed reliever in Drew Pomeranz this offseason, and that was seemingly enough to allow them to shop Burke, though that logic is extremely flawed. Pomeranz was elite last season, posting a 2.17 ERA, but was out of the big leagues for years before his impressive run in 2025. At 37-years old, he could fall right off the cliff at any point, and even in the best case, he'll be free agent again following the 2026 season.

Brock Burke was an extremely effective reliever for the Angels, and nowhe'll likely go on and do the same for the Cincinnati Reds. This was a role of the dice on the part of Perry Minasian and the Angels front office, and if it goes south, his tenure as GM could follow.