Angels make trade with Blue Jays in possible Logan O'Hoppe foreshadowing

In a sign that the Los Angeles Angels may use Logan O'Hoppe's recent surge on offense to spin him as a trade chip later this summer, they may have already added his replacement to the roster. The Angels have acquired veteran catcher Tyler Heineman from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations.

The Angels' catching depth has been thinned this season, considering Travis d'Arnaud is dealing with plantar fasciitis, and Sebastián Rivero recently underwent surgery. Logan Porter has been serving as O'Hoppe's backup of late, and it would seem that he will be optioned to Triple-A before LA opens their series against the Athletics on Thursday night.

Heineman has been somewhat of a journeyman since making his debut in 2019, having stops with the Marlins, Giants, Pirates, Red Sox, and Blue Jays. Carrying a career wRC+ of 74, there's no real threat to O'Hoppe's job, and the move feels like an easy opportunity for the Halos to add depth at a position of need.

Are the Angels ready for the end of the Logan O'Hoppe era?

As a whole, O'Hoppe's 2026 season has once again been disappointing. He's slashing .235/.306/.346 with a wRC+ of 83. He missed several weeks earlier this season with a wrist injury, and since he's returned, he's been better still has left much to be desired. He's slashing .267/.286/.440 with a wRC+ of 97 since May 15.

In other words, there hasn't been enough progress from O'Hoppe this season to suggest that he's the clear long-term answer at catcher. While O'Hoppe has struggled since looking like he was on the ascent in 2023, the fact that he's only 26 and under control the 2028 season is going to have value in trade talks. Especially with how thin the catching market has been in recent years.

Given where the Angels are as an organization, if the team is debating between trading a player or holding onto them, they need to take the latter in every decision. O'Hoppe's trade value isn't as high as it once was, but it's still at the point where moving him should yield a couple of pieces that moves the Angels' farm system in the right direction.

Perhaps that was the hidden incentive to adding Heineman on the cheap. He's out of minor-league options, so the Angels will be forced to roster him, but having him in the mix would certainly make it easier for O'Hoppe to be dealt away later this summer.