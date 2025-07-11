Angels may have just been gifted the perfect bench piece by Yankees

Flashback to 2019, where Angels' superstar Mike Trout was well on his way to a third Most Valuable Player Award. It was clear to everyone around the world of major league baseball that Trout was the clear favorite, except for New York city, where Yankees fans were ranting about positional versatility, hits, and a winning team culture in support DJ Lemahieu's MVP candidacy. Lemahieu and the Yankees would go onto a postseason run, as the Angels and Trout would once again end the season in mediocrity.

Now, those same fans are forced to say goodbye to Lemahieu, as the Yankees designated the infielder for assignment on Wednesday. This ends a seven year partnership between the Yankees and the three-time All Star, which came to fruition after Lemahieu took issue with the Yankees assigning him to a be

As of right now, the Angels can definitely offer Lemahieu a starting position. With Christian Moore on the injured list for an unknown amount of time, Lemahieu can take over at second base for the time being and provide some stability. He was willing to transition to third base in New York, and with Yoan Moncada and Luis Rengifo in trade rumors (to Lemahieu's former team, nonetheless), there could be opportunities at the hot corner in Anaheim as soon as this month.

The Angels' bench group this season has been absolutely pathetic, and one of the main reasons they have been stuck right below .500 for most of the season. Lemahieu offers the Angels a player who, while designated for assignment, has been good this season. An OPS+ of 91 is right around league average, and given his versatility Lemahieu would become one of the best additions the Halos could make this July, and they would not have to get rid of a single asset to do so. And with so many young studs around the infield, veteran leadership can never be a bad thing.

Lemahieu clearly did not want to be a bench player, and that is not what I'm proposing here. With his versatility, the Angels are able to offer half-days off to their young core in Moore, Zach Neto, and Nolan Schanuel once Trout is healthy enough to begin playing right field again (or Lemahieu could surely learn a new position as he has throughout his career).

It is clear Lemahieu wants a chance to continue starting more than a chance to contend, otherwise he would have just accepted his bench role in New York. The Halos can definitely offer the chance to start, and with Lemahieu taking at-bats instead of the likes of Scott Kingery and Lamonte Wade Jr., maybe the opportunity for both resides in Anaheim.

