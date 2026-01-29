Angels may have Yankees to thank for ideal answer to persistent roster flaw

When the Los Angeles Angels picked up Kaleb Ort from the Yankees earlier this week, they may have created a need in the outfield when they designated Wade Meckler for assignment. It was a reminder that they need a fourth outfielder, and specifically one who can hit from the left side of the plate.

It's entirely possible that the Angels turn to Nelson Rada and give him an early path to the major league roster, but it would be somewhat premature to start his service-time clock in a season where Los Angeles isn't exactly expected to contend.

As it turns out, the Yankees may have provided the Angels with an ideal solution. After trading for infielder Angel Chivilli, New York designated outfielder Michael Siani for assignment. A former fourth-round pick of the Cincinnati Reds in 2018, Siani has yet to find his footing in the majors. Over the last four years, Siani has 383 plate appearances under his belt, slashing .221/.277/.270 with an OPS+ of 56.

Michael Siani wouldn't push for playing time with the Angels, but he would check a box

Siani likely wouldn't push for a starting job if the Angels were to pick him up, but he would check the box of being a left-handed-hitting outfielder. And while a veteran free agent like Mike Tauchman makes sense for the Halos, it stands to reason that Tauchman is looking to play for a contender, and Arte Moreno and Co. would rather save money when the opportunity to do so is in front of them.

Defensive metrics for a fourth outfielder can be skewed, given the lack of consistent playing, but Siani actually had a decent run with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024. His range was in the 99th-percentile and arm strength was in the red as well. Not to mention, Siani has the speed to be an option for Kurt Suzuki late in games when he is looking for an advantage on the bases.

We're going to say the obvious part out loud, clearly, there are better options available than Siani. But until the Angels show an ounce of intent when constructing their roster, players like Siani will always be viewed as potential answers.