Angels may turn to Cubs for a last-minute roster rescue before spring training

For as much as the Los Angeles Angels might be hoping that one of Framber Valdez or Zac Gallen falls into their laps as a bargain buy, there's nothing to suggest Los Angeles will be that lucky. If the Angels are going to find another starting pitcher this offseason, they may need to follow the blueprint they had with the Grayson Rodriguez trade.

Sure, the Angels saved money by ridding themselves of Taylor Ward's final arbitration year and taking on the oft-injured Rodriguez, but it was an upside play that they could help the 26-year-old figure things out. If it works out, the Angels would have unlocked an effective cost-controlled starting pitcher under control through the 2029 season.

Considering the outlook of their 2026 season, the Angels would be better off taking a similar swing in their search for another starting pitcher, instead of signing one of Valdez or Gallen.

One team the Angels might circle in their search is the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs added to their rotation already this offseason by trading for Edward Cabrera, and are rumored to be interested in Zac Gallen. If that happens, the Cubs might be willing to part with one of Javier Assad or Jordan Wicks in a potential trade.

Angels should keep an eye on former Cubs' first-round pick should he find his way on the trade block

The Cubs likely prefer to keep Assad, considering the success he has had as a swing man, but Wicks could be up for grabs.

As was the case with Rodriguez, Wicks would be an upside play for the Angels at a low price. The 2021 first-round pick isn't eligible for arbitration until 2028 and is under control through 2030. After an impressive run with the Cubs at the end of the 2023 season (a six-run outing to end the season skewed his numbers), Wicks has struggled to find his footing at the major league level over the last two seasons.

In 2025, Wicks was used as an up-and-down arm for the Cubs, posting an ERA of 6.28 in 14 appearances. Even if the Cubs made no other moves to their rotation this offseason, odds are Wicks would still be the odd-man out.

It opens the door for the Angels to try and strike a deal. Given the lack of success Wicks has had in his young career, Los Angeles doesn't need top prospects to swing a trade. Using Jo Adell would be a smaller version of the Rodriguez-for-Ward swap that the Angels completed earlier this offseason, while potentially giving Los Angeles two long-term building blocks for their rotation.