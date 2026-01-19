Grayson Rodriguez’s post-trade reaction is peak comedy for Angels fans

Grayson Rodriguez is the marquee name the Los Angeles Angels have added to the fold this offseason, and the 26-year-old right-hander sure seems excited about making the trip from the East Coast to southern California.

Appearing on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, Rodriguez gave an interview explaining how the trade went down, including his heightened emotions in the moment.

"I'm stoked, I'm pumped up," Rodriguez said of his initial reaction to the trade. "I was calling my family, [except] my parents didn't answer. I called them like five or six times, and they wouldn't answer... It was [still] exciting, it was a really, really cool moment for me."

For what it's worth, Rodriguez did explain that his parents were at his younger brother's basketball game. As far as excuses go, that's a solid one, though surely the right-hander would've preferred they picked up to help him calm some nerves.

Grayson Rodriguez enthusiastic to join Angels, who need him to be healthy

Rodriguez, who was acquired for longtime Halos outfielder Taylor Ward early in the winter, comes with a lot of hype. His injuries — including multiple lat strains, shoulder troubles, and an elbow surgery, have been well-documented, but he also offers perhaps as much upside as anyone in the team's rotation.

Once a consensus top-10 prospect in baseball, Rodriguez has only managed to throw 238⅔ innings in the majors, though he's been efficient on the mound. His 4.11 career ERA undersells his effectiveness, especially if you trust the returns on his above-average chase, whiff, and strikeout rates. By any measure, his 3.96 expected ERA and 3.80 FIP do a better job of telling the story of his potential.

You'd think mom and dad would pick up the phone for a pitcher of that caliber. Alas.

He's only 26 and still has four years of team control remaining, which is a huge boon for the Angels if he can come anywhere close to realizing his full potential. Los Angeles is still a ways away from the bridging the gap to the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros atop the AL West, but a starting five featuring Rodriguez, Yusei Kikuchi, José Soriano, Reid Detmers, and reclamation project Alex Manoah has as much upside as the fanbase has seen in a long time.

Rodriguez is pumped up about joining the franchise, and that's a positive sign for a the team hasn't eclipsed a .500 record in more than a decade. If their new ace (or, at least, pitcher with ace-like upside) can set the tone for the rest of the pitching staff, that streak may finally come to an end in 2026.