With Mike Trout joining the 400 home run club on Saturday night against the Colorado Rockies, it provided the rare moment where the entire baseball world was focused on the Los Angeles Angels. His 485 foot no doubter against the Rockies was perhaps the moment of the season for the Halos, as it was an accomplishment that should have come much sooner if not for injuries to the three time MVP.

The moment was picture perfect for Trout, Angels fans, and the fan who caught the historic home run. Rather than holding the ball hostage, the fan returned it and got the coolest possible interaction with Trout. A few autographs and a game of catch with the best player in Angels' history and the 59th member of the 500 home run club is a pretty successful Saturday night.

And now, gaming fans can celebrate Trout's historic moment as well.

Angels' Mike Trout awarded one of the best cards ever in MLB The Show

For fans of both baseball and gaming, there is nothing better than MLB The Show. Diamod Dynasty is a popular game mode among users, where players can open packs of cards, sell them on the market, and build their ultimate team of current stars like Trout and Aaron Judge while teaming them up with legends of the game such as Mickey Mantle and Nolan Ryan.

To celebrate Trout's moment, the game released their best card of all time. While stats in the game typically max out at 99, Trout was awarded several triple digit stats for the milestone card, with his power against both left-handed and right-handed pitchers sitting at 125. His contact sits at 120 against right handed pitchers and 112 against south paws, while his speed and stealing are maxed out at the traditional 99 (the game makers must have looked upon him favorably here). His plate discipline and clutch stats are also at 125, making the card even more dominant in the biggest moments.

We have no words for this Mike Trout card 😮 https://t.co/sfRlOeP9Pb pic.twitter.com/4egU3HAtrR — MLB (@MLB) September 22, 2025

Players and content creators alike have crowned the card as the most dominant that The Show has ever put into their games, as everyone active in the game mode has begun their quest to acquiring their own legendary Mike Trout card (which every player can do without spending a dime). With this card released, Angels fans can finally build their own teams around Mike Trout better than Arte Moreno and the front office have ever been able to!

