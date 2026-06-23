Angels' Mike Trout may be the key to MLB's Home Run Derby revival

Despite the Los Angeles Angels' overarching failures this season, Mike Trout is in the midst of a heroic comeback effort. The future Hall of Famer is hitting a robust .234/.394/.472 (139 wRC+) with 17 homers and seven steals, the latter of which is already his best total since 2019.

Speaking of 2019, that was the last year that Trout participated in the All-Star Game. He's since been awarded the honor a few times, but injuries have held him out of the Midsummer Classic. That should change this year... assuming he's healthy enough to play.

If he does fully recover from the hamstring strain that has landed him on the shelf by the time the middle of July rolls around, what's to stop Trout from getting involved in all of the All-Star festivities? The game itself is the highlight, but Trout has never been a Home Run Derby participant in his storied career.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, that could finally change in 2026.

Philadelphia home crowd, rule changes make 2026 Home Run Derby perfect for Mike Trout's debut

With Philadelphia hosting All-Star Week for the first time in Trout's career (and first time since 1996), it'd only make sense for the near-hometown kid to take center stage. Famously a huge fan of the Eagles, the 11-time All-Star's home in New Jersey is less than an hour away from Citizens Bank Park.

The event is certainly ripe for some Trout domination; among his many prolific skills, he's one of the most feared sluggers of his generation, with 421 career long balls to his name. Likewise, his 17 home runs this year put him in a six-way tie for 17th-most in the league, though only a few round-trippers separates Trout from the top 10.

It's a crime that he hasn't participated before, but there's no better time than now for his debut. The league just changed the rules of the HR Derby to favor an old-school format, tossing out the timer and reverting to a swing-based system. Now, instead of trying to hit as many home runs as possible in a four-minute mad dash, batters can take their time across their 20 (in Round 1) or 15 swings (Rounds 2 and 3).

It's a change that should help with the fatigue problem faced by hitters in recent years, and it also leaves the door open for some high drama thanks to a "widowmaker" rule wherein a batter on their final swing of any round can keep going until they fail to hit a home run.

That's exactly the kind of stage Trout needs to reintroduce himself to the baseball world as the best player in the league. Let's just hope he's healthy enough to make it happen.