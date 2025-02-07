Angels miss out on ideal FA lefty bullpen option who signed for pennies

The Angels are apparently seeking "multiple" relievers as we race closer to pitchers and catchers reporting for spring training, but just watched one of their prime targets come off the board. Tim Hill would've been a perfect fit in Anaheim but instead returns to the Bronx on a one-year $2.85 million deal with a $3 million club option for 2026. Hill's no star, but that rate is a bargain for the 34-year-old sidewinding lefty specialist and one has to wonder why the Angels couldn't entice him by beating that economical offer.

At 34-years-old Hill had become something of a journeyman in recent years. After four years in San Diego he was non-tendered ahead of the start of last season, signed with the White Sox only to be DFA'd in June before being snapped up by the Yankees shortly thereafter.

His 3.36 ERA across 67 innings pitched last season was an extremely solid showing for a pitcher in his role, a lefty specialist, and one would have thought coming off that performance and at that age, he'd be looking to cash in, especially with many teams in the mix for his services.

Perhaps he wanted to return to the Yankees, but if the deal he signed was really the best offer he had, the Halos should be kicking themselves for not beating it.

The Angels are running out of time to make necessary bullpen upgrades

The Angels pen currently consists of Ben Joyce and a whole lot of question marks. Out of the current group, only Jose Suarez pitched more than 50 innings last season and he regularly got shelled, posting a 6.02 ERA.

Even Joyce himself is no sure thing. Penciled into the closer role, the 24-year-old flame thrower has just 44.2 big league innings under his belt and will have to answer questions regarding whether or not he can handle the ninth-inning load and stay healthy in the process.

Robert Stephenson will be back from Tommy John surgery at some point this season, but when and how effective he is remains to be seen. In an ideal world he'd be the setup man and insurance at closer should Joyce falter, but his injury status makes him someone who can't be relied upon.

The uncertainty around Stephenson makes it clear the Angels need to target the right guy to shore up the back end of their bullpen, and long-time veteran David Robertson would fit like a glove as either the setup man or closer.

After missing out on Hill, they're also going to need to add a lefty reinforcement. The southpaws in the Halos pen posted a 4.72 ERA last season which was 25th in the majors. A name to watch here is Andrew Chafin, who is coming off a solid campaign with the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers last season which saw him post a 3.51 ERA in 56.1 innings.

Of course, Hill would've been the ideal fit as a lefty specialist and with him off the board, the Angels will have to show some real urgency to reel in the relievers mentioned above in order to prevent the bullpen uncertainty from derailing their season.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout