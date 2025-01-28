1 reliever the Angels should target, 1 they should avoid after latest updates

When will the Angels address their major league bullpen this offseason? The hot stove is getting warmer for the relief pitching market, yet the Angels have not made any moves to address their major league bullpen once they break spring training. The most desirable and feasible pitchers for the Angels, like Kirby Yates, have largely been taken off the board. However, some intriguing arms remain jobless, and the Angels could be finally close to finally "picking off" some of them in order to address a giant area of need heading into 2025.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal noted that "the Los Angeles Angels, exploring all areas of improvement, have told at least one agent they have two or three bullpen spots to fill." FanSided's Robert Murray recently reported that the Angels are "pretty intent on adding to their bullpen."

The bullpen is for sure going to be made up of Ben Joyce, Brock Burke, and José Quijada. Robert Stephenson will be back at some point during the regular season (knock on wood). Ryan Zeferjahn seems likely to make it after a promising 17 innings thrown last season, but he is not guaranteed a spot. It remains to be seen whether the Angels will convert Chase Silseth and/or Sam Bachman to the bullpen. José Suarez and Hans Crouse are on the bubble. Garrett McDaniels and Jack Dashwood will get some looks, as they were added to the 40-man roster this offseason (and the Angels would have to offer McDaniels back to the Dodgers if he does not make the Opening Day roster).

On the minor league side, the Angels have added Victor González, Connor Brogdon, and Dakota Hudson to the organization. Long-shots include Kelvin Caceres and intriguing non-40 man prospects who are close to MLB-ready like Samy Natera Jr. and Michael Darrell-Hicks. If Perry Minasian wanted to get crazy, he could give serious consideration in rushing guys like George Klassen, Joel Hurtado, Chris Cortez, or Ryan Johnson to the show.

A Carlos Estévez reunion would be fun, but that looks unlikely. He is in talks with the Reds, granted some time has passed since that Bob Nightengale report. He is likely too expensive for the Angels, as the Angels will likely want to avoid another multi-year deal for a reliever after the Stephenson signing.

1 reliever the Angels should target in free agency: David Robertson

Robertson's career is incredibly impressive given the longevity and highs he's experience. In 2024 with the Texas Rangers, he threw a career high 72 innings... and he's pitched in the bigs for 16 seasons. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better set-up man for Ben Joyce in either the trade market, free agency, or already in the Angels' system.

What do you want most out of a reliever? You want a guy to come into the game and strike guys out. Well, Robertson is projected to post an 11.09 K/9 next season, which is tied for 30th amongst all pitchers in the K/9 projections by FanGraphs' Steamer. His 2024 K/9 of 12.38 ranked 21st in all of baseball (among pitchers who threw at least 20 innings), and his 33.3% K% landed in the 96th percentile.

The best part about the self-represented Robertson is his affordability. Given his history on the market, the soon-to-be 40-year-old will likely receive a one-year deal with an opt-out for the second season (probably a player option). Before the 2022 season, he signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Cubs. Before the 2023 season, he signed a one-year $10 million contract with Mets. Finally, before the 2024 season, he signed a one-year, $11.5 million contract with the Rangers and declined a $7 million option for 2025. The Angels would be out of their minds to not want to sign Robertson away from their division rivals.