Cincinnati Reds discussing a deal with former Angels closer in free agency

The hot stove is getting warmer and warmer with spring training less than a month away. Despite being used more than ever before in the modern game, relief pitchers were the slowest moving position group in free agency. Once the Dodgers cornered the market by signing both Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates, a National League team suddenly prioritized free agent Carlos Estévez. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that the Cincinnati Reds are seeking the services of the former Angels closer.

The Cincinnati Reds are engaged in talks for free agent closer Carlos Estevez, who has saved 57 games the past two seasons. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 23, 2025

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel tabbed Estévez at three-years, $36 million in free agency. If Estévez does end up signing with them, the Reds are not normally known to overspend in free agency and do not normally prioritize their bullpen. With Alexis Díaz on the roster, there is world where Estévez is not closing games full-time next season and is merely a part of a committee. When acquired by the Philadelphia Phillies last season, Estévez was a part of a committee approach alongside Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman. Is that type of role worth a 3-year deal in the eyes of these suddenly frugal non-Dodgers organizations?

He will still get a multi-year deal, but perhaps more like 2 years and a lower AAV than expected. Who knows, though? Maybe the Dodgers are causing panic amongst teams and the Reds will overpay for his services. He remains younger, more proven, and more effective than every free agent reliever that was in this year's class, other than Tanner Scott (also discounting Hoffman and Clay Holmes, who signed as starting pitchers).

The Angels are tickled-pink by their return in the trade for the reliever last season. George Klassen and Sam Aldegheri are both top 10 prospects in the pipeline. Klassen himself might become the Angels closer one day due to his outrageously good fastball and dominant stuff. Aldegheri is a much different type of pitcher, as he relies more on his craftiness and offspeed to get outs. Replenishing their pipeline last season was of paramount importance, and the Estévez and Luis García trades were A+ returns.

Angels fans hated seeing Estévez go, he was one of the few bright spots during his 1.5 seasons with the Angels. If he does end up signing on a discount with the Reds many will be discontent, as the Angels' bullpen has yet to be addressed at all. Sure, there have been a lot of minor league deals for bullpen arms. Of note, Dakota Hudson, Victor González, and Connor Brogdon. However, none of those guys have Estévez's ceiling or can fill in as a back-end option alongside Ben Joyce. It remains to be seen when, if at all, the Angels will address their bullpen, but it appears an Estévez reunion is officially not in the stars.

