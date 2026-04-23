Angels most likely trade candidate ignores encouraging reality facing team

The Los Angeles Angels may be snapping back to reality. The Halos were turning heads through the first couple of weeks of the season, holding their own against the heavyweights of the American League West. In the days since, they've lost four straight games and are suddenly under .500. A reminder that this could be a team that sells at the trade deadline.

If the Angels do become sellers ahead of the deadline, it's only natural that teams will ask about José Soriano. Winning will certainly end that conversation, but honestly, unless there's a godfather-type offer, LA should hold onto their budding ace point to him as the fixture in their starting rotation.

Along those lines, Soriano was not the player that ESPN's David Schoenfield pointed to as the most likely to be dealt by the Angels later this summer. Instead, that honor fell upon designated hitter Jorge Soler. He is a free agent after the season, could be one of the best bats available at the deadline, and Schoenfield believes that could be how the Angels look to improve their farm system.

Will the Angels look to trade Jorge Soler at the deadline?

After it seemed during the offseason the Angels weren't eager to keep Soler in their starting lineup, the 34-year-old slugger has been one of the early success stories this season. He's slashing .224/.330/.461 with five home runs through his first 91 plate appearances this season. His slugging percentage is a notable jump from the .387 mark he had last year.

As has been the case throughout his entire career, if Soler is hitting for power, he's a valuable piece in any starting lineup. If the power surge continues through the summer, teams are going to call Perry Minasian about a potential trade.

The problem in past years, however, is that when the Angels have been confronted with the idea of selling or squeezing another month or two of faint playoff contention, selling was never something they actually considered.

Even with their recent string of losses, the division hasn't run away from the Angels. Early indicators across the American League this season signal that parity will be the prevailing trend. If that's the case, there's no reason to believe the Angels will prioritize replenishing their farm system over pushing for a playoff spot.

In other words, Soler may be a clear trade candidate, but that doesn't mean the Angels will be willing to move him later this season.