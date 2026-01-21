Angels' newest reliever could reshape LA's bullpen plans with a strong spring showing

The Los Angeles Angels have essentially rebuilt their bullpen on the fly with the additions of Drew Pomeranz, Kirby Yates, and Jordan Romano. The Angels, however, may have found their diamond in the rough with their newest reliever, Anuerys Zabala.

Though Zabala was only signed to a minor-league deal, he may be one of the most enticing arms added this offseason. He flirted with a triple-digit fastball even before going overseas after the 2023 season. After joining the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan, he posted a 3.31 ERA and struck out 80 batters across 65⅓ innings pitched while showing that his electric stuff can be quite effective.

A number of intriguing names came stateside from Japan this offseason, and Zabala has been the least talked about. Nonetheless, he adds an element of unknown to the Angels’ group of relievers.

Angels' newest reliever, Anuerys Zabala, gives bullpen potential upside

Though he's a long shot to make the Angels Opening Day roster, Zabala is arguably the lone arm among the relief corps that fans have little knowledge of. A mixture of veterans and young, oft-injured arms make up the current crop, making Zabala a wild card.

Zabala has been an effective strikeout pitcher throughout his career. Whether it was in the minor leagues, during his brief stint in the big leagues, or on the other side of the world, Zabala’s strikeout numbers have followed him. For an Angels bullpen that does not exactly carry a number of high strikeout threats, someone like Zabala could find a role for himself with a strong Spring Training.

Zabala appeared in just 2⅓ scoreless innings during his brief Major League appearance for the Miami Marlins in 2022. He struck out three batters and allowed three hits, showing both the upside and risk attached to entering a game from the bullpen.

The Angels are hopeful that his time in Japan has helped him learned how to better avoid contact while still keeping his swing-and-miss presence on the mound. The numbers certainly back up the idea that he's done just that, but jumping from NPB back to MLB competition is no easy task for any player.

The Angels took a flier on Zabala, and a strong showing in spring training could certainly flip the script from a fringe roster piece to a contributor in 2026. His combination of relative unknown and high strikeout percentages make him an incredibly intriguing option for the Angels next season.