Angels take a flier on former Dodgers prospect who reinvented himself in Japan

While the Los Angeles Angels wait in the background, hoping that one of Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, or Zac Gallen falls into their laps as the offseason approaches spring training, the team has taken a flier on a former Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospect. New York Post columnist Jon Heyman is reporting that the Angels are bringing in pitcher Aneurys Zabala on a minor-league deal.

The 29-year-old right-hander spent the last two seasons overseas, reinventing himself with the Nippon Ham Fighters. In 16 appearances with the Ham Fighters in 2024, Zabala posted 1.20 ERA, and struck out over 24% of the hitters he faced.

Zabala only has two career Major League appearances to his name. In 2022 with the Miami Marlins, he didn't allow a run in his brief outings and managed to strike out two of the 11 batters he faced. Zabala flashed a fastball capable of reaching triple digits, so that's a clear explanation as to why the Angels felt compelled to take a gamble on him.

Angels scoop up ex-Dodgers pitcher who turned things around overseas

Making his professional debut with the Seattle Mariners in 2014, Zabala bounced around between a number of organizations before moving overseas. Beyond the Marlins and Mariners, he also spent parts of two seasons in the Dodgers' organization, though he never reached the Double-A level.

Zabala coming in on a deal that will likely include an invite to spring training is a reminder that the Los Angeles bullpen will have a new look to it this season. No longer at the backend is future Hall of Famer Kenley Jansen, who signed with the Detroit Tigers earlier this winter.

The Angels have turned to Kirby Yates and Drew Pomeranz to provide veteran stability. Pomeranz turned into a go-to left-handed specialist with the Chicago Cubs last summer. Yates, despite his struggles with the Dodgers last year, should be a candidate to take over as the closer.

If Zabala has success in spring training, it would seem that he is a clear candidate to break camp with the big-league club.