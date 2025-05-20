Angels News: 2 crucial members of the organization are sent to Triple-A

The Angels are showing signs of life at the major league level, which naturally means they are promoting a top prospect rather aggressively. Perry Minasian is very much on the record as to saying he wants to put together the best possible team, no matter one's age, contract, draft status, etc. Angels fans are also a step closer to finally seeing the reliever the team gave a three-year, $33 million deal to, and hopefully he can finally stabilize the sport's single worst bullpen.

Christian Moore gets promoted to Triple-A

Taylor Blake Ward of Baseball America confirmed some speculation that circulated on social media that Moore was being sent to Salt Lake. The Angels now have Moore and Caden Dana on the Bees roster, their top two prospects. Dana has already made his 2025 MLB debut very early on in the season, and does this promotion indicate that the team wants to move Moore up at some point before the All-Star break too?

This move is making fans happy but it certainly is catching some off-guard. In the month of May, Moore has a much lower SLG than OBP (he has just one XBH in that span) and a 16:5 K:BB. Oddly, he has a 1:2 SB to CS in May too. Perhaps Moore's defense has gotten better and the team was waiting on that to progress rather than what he was doing at the plate? Or they wanted him to hit for more power and figured the Salt Lake City/Pacific Coast League elevation would help his approach? After a horrible beginning of the season, Moore did turn it around during the back half of April.

It's an interesting promotion to say the least, but Moore is now knocking on the doorstep of his major league debut and that's thrilling. He cannot possibly be worse for the Angels than Kevin Newman, Tim Anderson or Luis Rengifo this season! It might be time for the Angels to roll with a full-time infield of Yoán Moncada, Zach Neto, Moore and Schanuel after Moore gets seasoned some more at Triple-A.

Robert Stephenson's rehab gets pushed to Triple-A

Joining Moore, Sam Bachman and co. at Triple-A Salt Lake will be Robert Stephenson -- a player's Angels debut fans have been urgently awaiting for two years now. The Angels' reliever made two appearances for the Inland Empire 66ers before having his rehab assignment transferred to the Bees.

Stephenson has been flashing the stuff that tantalized the Angels in the first place. His heater has been touching 97 MPH, even this early in his rehab assignment. After a few more outings, Stephenson will take his place as a back-end reliever in the Angels' bullpen

One of the funniest moments of the Angels' sweep of the Dodgers over the weekend was Stephenson concurrently striking out Teoscar Hernández at Low-A. He's in lock-step with the major leaguers!

