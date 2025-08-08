Angels News: Kenley Jansen maps out the rest of his career, Caden Dana ramps up

Pretty much every rental that the Angels refused to part with at the trade deadline will presumably want to return to Anaheim for 2026. Who knows with Luis Rengifo, but it appears probable that Yoán Moncada, Tyler Anderson and Kenley Jansen would want a reunion. Especially with Jansen, who is still doing it as well in 2025 as he was 10 years ago. The American League Reliever of the Month award winner for July certainly sees himself being able to age even better moving forward.

Angels News: Kenley Jansen maps out the rest of his MLB career

Sitting at 467 career saves, Jansen needs to find teams that need closers for the next two seasons to accomplish his lofty goal of 500 saves. Well, he is aiming higher than that mark by saying that he wants to play “at least four more years after this season.”

The Angels feel like a logical fit to continue rolling with Jansen as their stopper given the question marks surrounding Ben Joyce and Robert Stephenson's health, plus Reid Detmers being incredibly effective in the high-leverage swing role he occupies now. Jansen is of good health, and the 37-year-old says he will be in better shape next year, and still mostly needs just two pitches to carve up hitters.

Jansen is trending in the right direction if he wants at least another one-year deal to pitch for the Angels, but the market will dictate everything for the potential Hall of Famer. Should another team that needs a 9th inning man offer him a multi-year contract, he could be as good as gone. His industry-wide value looks like it will be much higher this offseason compared to the most recent, so the Angels might need to pony up another year and more AAV to bring their leader back.

Angels News: Caden Dana ramps up with Triple-A Salt Lake

The Angels are stacking their Triple-A affiliate lately. They promoted Nelson Rada and Denzer Guzman to Salt Lake and now are pushing Caden Dana forward after giving him some time off to manage his workload. Dana notched a start on June 11th where he threw 89 pitches, then was not seen on a mound again until July 23rd. The Angels' top prospect has made three starts since his vacation, and there is linear growth in his progression. Dana got back up to 89 pitches in an outing on August 5th after finishing with 52 and 71 in his previous two.

It's unclear if Dana will return this season, despite him theoretically being a better option for the rotation than 40% of its current occupants. The 21-year-old is so polished for his age, but the organization clearly does not feel he is quite ready to take over either for a washed Tyler Anderson or cooked Jack Kochanowicz. The Halos feel Christian Moore is ready to play second base full-time, yet only used Dana as a guy to eat innings out of the bullpen earlier this year.

The Angels' decision makers and fans might not be able to stomach yet another Anderson or Kochanowicz start, which was evidenced recently by Kochanowicz getting pushed out of his Saturday start. Maybe they finally will trust Dana enough to go up and get outs after another start or two? Stay tuned.

