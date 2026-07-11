Angels News: Odd John Mozeliak draft comments, Logan O'Hoppe's future, Mike Trout's return

Whatever you can say about the Los Angeles Angels, one thing you can’t say is that things are quiet. There’s a ton going on. The Angels have themselves a brand-new front office and are one of the more intriguing teams ahead of both the 2026 MLB Draft, as well as the trade deadline.

Between a new interim GM saying something curious, a catcher continuing to regress, and the best player on the roster finally back on the field, there’s a lot to unpack lately. Here is a look at the latest Angels news that you may have missed.

Angels have a new GM philosophy when it comes to the MLB Draft

John Mozeliak hasn’t been on the job long, but that hasn’t stopped him from saying that stuck out a bit when discussing the 2026 MLB Draft. Asked about his approach to Saturday’s first four rounds, he said that he plans to let scouting director Tim McIlvaine and staff run the show. That part isn’t strange. What is strange is that he said that he never personally scouted an amateur player in his 18 years running the show in St. Louis. He said that’s their responsibility, not his.

That’s not what you typically hear from a GM, particularly one who started his last job before some of these potential draftees were born. It’s jarring to hear the interim head of a franchise, one that’s produced very little, essentially say, “no thanks, that’s not my department.” Mozeliak framed it as trusting the process he helped build with the Cardinals, and there is absolutely logic in that, especially this close to the draft. If that approach makes a difference in Anaheim remains to be seen.

Logan O'Hoppe's leash keeps shrinking

There once was a time that trading Brandon Marsh for Logan O’Hoppe looked like a huge win for the Angels. They had acquired a young catcher who could hit for legitimate power. In 2024, he even rated quite well defensively. But his 2026 has been so rough on both sides of the ball after a similarly bad 2025 season that it’s fair to wonder how much runway he has left. A wrist fracture cost him time this spring, and since returning from the injury, his bat still hasn’t come alive. Add in defensive metrics that continue to trend the wrong way, and it’s not hard to see why Tyler Heineman was brought in as insurance.

This doesn’t mean O’Hoppe is getting benched or demoted tomorrow. There are still no obvious solutions. But this front office has already shown a willingness to add layers behind him, which says something about the level of patience with him. () If the numbers don’t turn around soon, the conversation about his future in the big leagues is going to get louder.

Mike Trout's return has already made a big impact

But hey, there’s always Mike Trout. Okay, maybe not always, but it was a welcome sight to see him return to the lineup after a hamstring strain sidelined him. He was activated before Wednesday’s game against the Rangers and wasted zero time reminding everyone who he is. Trout homered in his first game back, which is the kind of moment this season desperately needed. Everyone needed a little bit of a pick-me-up, and his return lines up well with the All-Star Game next week in Philadelphia, where the New Jersey native will now get to play close to home.

When healthy, Trout has been the rare consistent bright spot on the roster this year. He’s not the player he once was, but he’s still plenty good, with an OPS just under .860 heading into play this weekend. Getting him back healthy matters because having at least the face of the franchise back and playing well is one thing they can point to as a positive in another lost season. Whether his health lasts through the summer is a different question, but for one night, at least, things looked normal again for the Angels.