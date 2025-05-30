The Angels got some good news ahead of their weekend series against the Cleveland Guardians, welcoming back Mike Trout to the fold as they look to snap their five-game losing streak. During that skid, the bats that were so potent during their recently snapped eight-game winning streak have fallen silent, something they hope Trout's return can solve.

In the corresponding roster move, Matthew Lugo was sent down to Triple-A Salt Lake to make way for Trout in a crowded Angels outfield. Lugo arrived with a bang with some clutch hits and a display of power, but his playing time wasn't consistent and became more sporadic once the Angels added former Dodger Chris Taylor to the mix.

With that said, it's questionable if demoting Lugo was the right call. The youngster certainly needs regular at bats to foster his development, however, there's a case to be made that those should have come at the major league level.

Of the Angels other outfield incumbents, Taylor Ward wasn't going anywhere especially after his recent monstrous hot streak. However, Jo Adell has continued to struggle for what feels like the 150th year in a row.

Adell was one of the worst defensive centerfielders in baseball, posting -5 defensive runs saved, and was promptly moved to a corner spot permanently. Chris Taylor's bat has fallen off dramatically the past couple of years, with his OPS dropping from .746 in 2023 to .598 in 2024 to .409 this year. He does provide extreme positional versatility, however and should find himself starting in centerfield with regularity. Kevin Pillar 2.0?

Whether or not Lugo could out-produce either of them over the long haul at this point in his career is an unanswered question, but what is certain is that he would provide upside that the other two don't. Meanwhile, the club will hope that Trout's return can stabilize the offense. Trout's pedigree and past performance suggests that he will, however he's been one of the streakiest batters on the roster.

Trout's line on the season, .179/.264/.462, has been emblematic of the Angels' all-or-nothing approach at the plate and continues his downtrend in getting on base via the base hit. Last season in 29 games, he hit .220/.325/.541, with the .220 batting average being the worst mark of his career since his rookie year. Trout has seen his strikeouts climb to 29.8% while his walks have tumbled to a, still above average but below career norm, 9.9%.

There is room for optimism beyond blind hope that Trout can return to his past glory as a three-time MVP. His launch-angle sweet-spot percentage of 44.4% ranks in the 97th percentile, indicating that when he makes contact, the ball leaves the bat at an angle most likely to do damage. His barrel rate, 16.7%, is also elite in the 94th percentile.

Based on the type and quality of his contact, his expected batting average is .249, a big step up from the .179 where it actually stands, and his expected slugging percentage is an elite .577. These factors suggest that Trout should be a positive contributor in the lineup upon his return.

However, it would appear that his days of batting over .300 and posting eye-popping walk rates are over. He likely falls into the category of a power-first bat with some extra swing and miss in his game. That will help the lineup for sure, but he'll need to do more to prove that he can truly be the stabilizing force the Halos desperately need.

