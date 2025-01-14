Angels News: Top prospect homers off Cy Young winner; 2 former relievers find homes

The Los Angeles Angels have to like what they have seen from their youngsters via social media. While clubs and players are in constant contact during the offseason (other than a brief span due to recent CBA rules), it must be good to see videos emerge of Jack Kochanowicz lighting up the radar gun and Christian Moore hitting a home run off of Trevor Bauer, a former Cy Young award winner. It's refreshing to see the youngsters' good work before they arrive to spring training.

One of the main takeaways from the full YouTube video is Moore takes absolute hacks in every count. The home run was notably in an 0-2 count. Moore is lauded for his elite hit tool, but he clearly wants to drive balls more than solely barreling them up. Moore is ramping up for spring training, where he will be competing for an opening day role as either the starting second or third baseman.

Bauer regularly posts videos in the offseason at a facility in Arizona, where many current and former ballplayers train in preparation of spring training. Bauer has not pitched in MLB since 2021, and in the past two years he has gone 21-4 with a 2.55 ERA in the Mexican League, Japan Central League, and Japan Eastern League. While Bauer is not technically a major league pitcher, he has major league stuff and many accolades, so it's worthwhile that Moore is facing that caliber of pitching during the middle of January.

Despite potentially not pitching at any level in 2025, Andrew Wantz was able to secure a contract with the Tampa Bay Rays (per Jared Tims). The details have yet to be released, but it will presumably be a minor league contract. Given the substantial elbow injury he sustained in July, Wantz will likely spend the majority of his time rehabbing at the Rays' spring training facilities.

Wantz had solid seasons in 2022 and 2023, sporting a high ride four seam, a sinker with massive arm-side run, a biting cutter, and big sweeper. The Rays are a known pitcher factory, and have previously taken former Angels' relievers to new heights given their elite pitching philosophy and training methods (see: Cooper Criswell, Chris Devenski).

Roansy Contreras was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles, in other news about former Angels relievers. Contreras being added to the 40-man roster caused the Orioles to correspondingly waive former Angels player, Liván Soto. Since May, Contreras has been waived four times. In May he was with the Pittsburgh Pirates, then he spent various amounts of time with the Angels, Rangers, Reds, and now Orioles.

