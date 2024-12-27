Angels News: Veteran retires after 2024 with LAA; latest pitcher swap excites fans

After Kevin Pillar rescinded his retirement announcement during the offseason, the Angels did not have any members of the 2024 team hang his cleats up...until now. Ehire Adrianza is casting off into the sunset. After 8 MLB games played in 2024 with the Los Angeles Angels, Adrianza decided that his playing career is officially over.

“This journey has been incredibly challenging, filled with ups and downs, but every step along the way has been a blessing that I cherish immensely,” Adrianza said. “...I still find it hard to believe that I have had the honor of playing more than a decade in the Major Leagues. I never imagined I would achieve so much, and it’s astonishing to reflect on this experience.”

Perry Minasian and Ron Washington both achieved a lot of success with the Atlanta Braves organization, and attempt to bring in seemingly every member of those teams. The 35-year-old Adrianza, of course, was a member of the Braves in 2023 -- the penultimate year of his career. Washington obviously vouched for Adrianza, given that he worked closely with Braves infielders, and Minasian obliged by signing him to a minor league deal. Adrianza is a member of the incredibly long list of players who have played between both clubs since Minasian became the Angels' GM.

The utility man's peak occurred from 2017-2021. He broke out in 2017, he hit 23 doubles while playing 114 games for the Minnesota Twins in 2018 (the most games played in his career), he accumulated the highest season-long bWAR of his career for the 2019 Twins (0.9), then won a World Series a couple years later alongside Washington. Congratulations, Ehire, on a splendid run in the big leagues over the past 12 seasons!

Just how good was Mitch Farris in 2024?

Speaking of members of both the Braves and Angels, guess what? They made another recent trade! The activity between the two organizations surely defines the Perry Minasian experience for Angels fans.

The Davis Daniel for Mitch Farris trade is turning a few heads amongst die-hard fans, and will certainly impact the Angels' minor league system. Farris achieved enormous success in 2024 thanks in large part due to his incredibly unique changeup. He has a Kenny Rosenberg-esque split-change, and can pronate the heck out of his pitches. He's watchable and unique, and certainly will be invested in by the Angels' minor league player development over the course of the 2025 season.

Fun 3 pitch sequence from newly acquired lefty Mitch Farris



1. Changeup

2. Slider

3. Changeup #Angels pic.twitter.com/67JOl5eRbo — Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) December 20, 2024

While he might not be the most clear-cut MLB prospect, have a ton of future value, or rank amongst the top-30 Angels prospects, he certainly will be starting some games at either High-A or AA after camps breaks. He knows how to pitch and will rely upon his savvy, rather than stuff, while he navigates this new phase of his career in the Angels organization. Get used to him, Angels fans, and enjoy his journey!

