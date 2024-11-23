Angels non-tender former top starter, but shockingly keep their most likely cut

The Angels had some tough decisions to make at the non-tender deadline, and what ended up happening is slightly questionable and sad. The Angels did not tender contracts to Patrick Sandoval, and Bryce Teodosio. A few days before the non-tender deadline, the club DFA'd Jordyn Adams and Eric Wagaman in favor of Matthew Lugo and Jack Dashwood. Adams and Wagaman were not tendered contracts either. The Angels will enter arbitration with Taylor Ward, Luis Rengifo, José Quijada, Brock Burke, Jo Adell, and Reid Detmers, and Mickey Moniak. Sandoval, Teodosio, Adams, and Wagaman are officially free agents.

Patrick Sandoval's time with the Angels could be finished, as he was one of the four Angels to not receive a contract offer. The Angels can still negotiate with the now free agent, but only time will tell if he returns to the Halos. The 28-year-old debuted with the Angels when he was 22, and spent six years in the big leagues with LAA. He was the team's Opening Day starter last season. While it stands to reason that the club does not want to essentially spend $11 million on Sandoval's 2026 season (as he is currently rehabbing from Tommy John surgery), it's a sad day for Angels fans. Sandoval was a fan favorite, and the prospect of the left-hander leaving is dismaying.

The Angels keep José Suarez, non-tender Patrick Sandoval

On the questionable side, the Angels retained José Suarez, and he will stay on a contract figure around $1.2 million. Of all the arbitration-eligible players, Suarez seemed the most likely to be non-tendered. While Suarez will be cheap, he is out of minor league options. Tendering him a contract seems to mean that he will be given a real shot to make the Opening Day roster as of now. That is certainly subject to change, but Suarez can pitch his way onto the team once more.

The soon-to-be 27-year-old left hander gained some momentum towards the end of the regular season that certainly could have factored into tendering him a contract. The club seemingly had myriad of Suarez replacements like Chase Silseth, Davis Daniel, Sam Bachman, and Sam Aldegheri, but the club will keep their options open and retain the asset that is Suarez.

Bryce Teodosio was on the bubble for some time now, and the 25-year-old is now a free agent. The speedster could certainly return to the team that gave him a shot as an undrafted free agent.

