Angels Notes: Ex-Dodger signs MiLB deal, Ben Joyce injury update, Sam Bachman

Chris Taylor has spent his entire Major League career on the West Coast, and it would appear as though he's quite comfortable in southern California. Taylor reaffirmed his commitment to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday after agreeing to a minor-league deal that presumably includes an invite to spring training.

Taylor spent last season split between the Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers. The veteran signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Dodgers prior to the 2022, but was released midway through last season after hitting just .200 with a .457 OPS through 28 games.

Angels News: Former Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor returns on minor-league deal

After his release, the Angels swooped in and signed Taylor to a new deal, but barely two weeks into his tenure in Orange County, he suffered broken hand. The injury shelved Taylor for about six weeks, but he returned to the lineup after the All-Star break.

After returning from the IL, however, Taylor appeared in just 20 games and hit a meager .167/.268/.271. Taylor brings a veteran presence to the Angels clubhouse, but it seems rather unlikely that he'll break camp with the big-league ball club.

Angels News: Ben Joyce is progressing and Sam Bachman's role remains undefined

Ben Joyce was shutdown after just five games in the big leagues last season. The fireballer underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in 2025, and based on Perry Minasian's comments, the Angels are in no mood to rush him back in time for Opening Day.

“I’d rather him miss two weeks than six months. We’re going to take our time with guys that need it and kind of see where it goes," Minasian told Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register (subscription required).

Joyce is arguably the Halos' best reliever, and could become the team's closer by the time the season comes to a close. In his stead, fans should expect Robert Stephenson — provided he's healthy — to handle the ninth inning when LA has the lead.

In his conversation with Fletcher, Minasian spoke about another pitcher. Sam Bachman was one of the Angels' prized prospects earlier in this pro career, but he's yet to take off since making the leap to the major leagues. The Angels GM said the team plans to give Bachman a chance to start this spring, but he could very well end up the bullpen.

All of the right-hander's Major League experience has been in relief. In 34 appearances, Bachman has a 4.82 ERA and 1.607 WHIP across 37⅓ innings of work. He's going to need a strong showing this spring if he hopes to break into the starting rotation.