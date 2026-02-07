Angels notes: Yankees claim reliever, WBC roster selections, new TV network

Osvaldo Bido might end up being part of a dozen different organizations before the offseason is over. After being designated for assignment by the Los Angles Angels earlier this week, Bido was just plucked off waivers by the Yankees. The Bronx Bombers represent the sixth team Bido has been a part of since the offseason began.

Bido ended his 2025 campaign with the Athletics, but after being DFA'd after the season, he landed with the Braves. As the offseason carousel began to spin, Bido found himself shipped all over the MLB landscape.

Angels News: Osvaldo Bido claimed off waivers by the Yankees

Following a brief stay in Atlanta, the right-hander joined the Rays, and then the Marlins before touching down in LA. Now he's off to the Big Apple, and even they might not be able to keep him on the 40-man roster.

Bido's stuff is volatile, but it's also the biggest reason why he's drawn attention from all over the league. In 2024, he ranked among the best in the sport in expected batting average, average exit velocity, and hard-hit rate. Those numbers fell off the table in 2025, and his ERA spiked from 3.41 to 5.87. Will the Bronx be Bido's final stop before Opening Day? Don't count on it.

Angels News: World Baseball Classic rosters have been filled out, LAA might have their own TV network

The WBC rosters have been finalized, and there are eight players from the Angels organization who'll be participating this year. The biggest name is arguably starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi who'll suit up for Team Japan. Matthew Lugo (Puerto Rico), Najer Victor (Great Britain), Lucas Ramirez (Brazil), Sam Aldegheri (Italy), Gustavo Campero (Colombia), Samy Natera (Mexico), and Yoán Moncada (Cuba) will be part of the WBC as well.

According to Sports Business Journal, the Angels are in discussion to form their own television network. Los Angeles opted out of their deal with Main Street Sports Group, and rather than following the crowd who are letting MLB produce their broadcasts in 2026, the Angels are exploring the idea of broadcasting their own games.

In order to make this work, sources are claiming that Angels owner Arte Moreno would have to buy out FanDuel Sports Network and would then provide an opportunity for the NHL's Los Angeles Kings to join the newly created network for an undisclosed rights fee. Angels fans could get more clarity on this situation in the coming weeks, and definitely before Opening Day.