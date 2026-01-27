Angels quietly grab Marlins' pitcher whose hidden stats that are off the charts

The Los Angeles Angels kick-started the MLB offseason in rather exciting fashion by acquiring Grayson Rodriguez from the Baltimore Orioles. But the excitement soon faded, and the Halos have maintained a relatively low profile ever since.

On Tuesday, the Angels pulled off another under-the-radar move by claiming right-handed pitcher Osvaldo Bido off waivers from the Miami Marlins. But a deeper look under the hood reveals that LA may have stumbled onto a diamond in the rough.

Bido broke into the big leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but spent the last two seasons with the Athletics. Last season saw the right-hander make 26 appearances, including 10 starts, but he posted a rather objectionable 5.87 ERA and 6.07 FIP across 79⅔ innings of work. His strikeout rate was a rather pathetic 18.7%, and he walked nearly 10% of the batters he faced.

But just a year earlier, Bido's Baseball Savant was dripping with red. In case you're not into those types of statistics, that means he had a good season. Bido was able to induce weak contact — as evidenced by his 85.6 mph average exit velocity and 27% hard hit rate — and ranked among the 81st percentile in pitching run value (11). He finished the year with a 3.41 ERA and a 116 ERA+.

Those stats would seem to suggest that there's a good pitcher in there somewhere, and perhaps the Angels are hoping new pitching coach Mike Maddux can figure out a way for Bido to recapture his 2024 form. There was hardly any drop in Bido's velocity from 2024 to 2025, so it's doubtful his downturn was injury-related.

There's very little, statistically speaking, that reveals why Bido saw such a drop off from 2024 to 2025. But seeing as how he's making the league minimum, still pre-arbitration eligible, and under team control through 2030, this is the type of low-risk/ high-reward roster move that the Angels need to make to steal some extra innings — and maybe even some extra wins — during the upcoming season.

Bido has nearly 200 innings in the majors with 28 starts on his résumé, but it's a good bet that Los Angeles will shove him into the bullpen once the team arrives in Tempe for spring training next month. Look for him to compete for one of the final spots on the Angels' Opening Day roster.