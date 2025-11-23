The Los Angeles Angels' dire need of outfielders is dominating fans' discourse these days following the Taylor Ward trade, but the bullpen situation is truly in need of addressing as well. The Angels theoretically could roll the dice with players like Bryce Teodosio, Matthew Lugo, Kyren Paris and/or Nelson Rada to round out the outfield behind Jo Adell...but the bullpen is the far more pressing need for the team. The team is relying on two untrustworthy arms in Ben Joyce and Robert Stephenson, and needs reinforcements as soon as possible.

It just so happens that a former Angels pitcher just hit free agency, and is certainly a worthy flier for Perry Minasian to take in order to make up for a prior DFA gone haywire.

Signing this former Angels pitcher with Mike Maddux ties could atone for past DFA

The Texas Rangers were forced to non-tender Adolis García, Jonah Heim, Josh Sborz and Jacob Webb. All eyes are on García as an Angels free agency target, but Webb is another name to keep an eye on. Not only did Webb thrive with the Baltimore Orioles following his DFA in August, 2023, but he pitched admirably under Mike Maddux's guidance in Texas last season. Minasian is no stranger to re-signing former Angels relievers, with Hunter Strickland being the prime example here, and a Webb signing is certainly a worthy gamble given his familiarity with the Angels and Maddux plus the bullpen situation.

Before the 2023 season, Minasian signed (hold onto your hats) a player he had a connection to while they were with the Braves in Jacob Webb to a MiLB deal. He was promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake to the Angels fairly quickly, and was a fine option out of their bullpen. Webb was not jaw-droppingly good or bad, but he wound up DFA'd over several other candidates. To no Angels fans' surprise, he found great success in Baltimore after he was claimed off waivers. He finished off the season with a 3.27 ERA, 2.80 FIP and 1.18 WHIP for a playoff-bound Orioles. Webb also was an above average arm out of their bullpen in 2024.

Webb logged a career-high 66 innings pitched last season with the Rangers, and provided a solid bullpen with a more-than-reliable campaign. Webb did a phenomenal job of avoiding hard contact, throwing strikes, establishing his fastball and getting whiffs on pitches in and out of the strike zone.

Webb is not somebody who should be deployed as a set-up man, but would immediately be a go-to middle reliever for the 2026 Angels. In terms of cost-controlled value arms, Webb is one of the best available right now.