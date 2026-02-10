Angels’ offseason clearance aisle shopping may mean Perry Minasian’s fate is sealed

Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian was already on the hot seat heading into the offseason. The Angels haven't been relevant during Minasian's tenure at the helm, and the biggest move under his watch was Shohei Ohtani leaving and heading across town to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It is beginning to feel as though Minasian's fate may already be sealed. If you're reading the tea leaves this offseason — based on his comments and the roster moves he was "allowed" to make — the Angels appear to be setting him up to be their latest fall-guy.

Almost everything about this offseason points to the Angels moving on from Perry Minasian

There was already a robust case to be made for the Angels to move on from Minasian. Not only has he been unable to assemble respectable rosters via free agency or trades, but the farm system is at an all-time low.

It wouldn't be surprising to learn that Arte Moreno has already decided that Minasian just isn't the guy for the job. The Angels' owner put very clear limits on what the team will and will not spend on in 2026. It feels as though Minasian is being set up to fail, although that story may remain true even with whoever replaces him as long as Moreno owns the team.

There is one caveat here, and that is that there are some decisions that one would think that Moreno would want to save for a new executive if Minasian were already a lame duck. Hiring Kurt Suzuki as their next manager is one such decision, although teams move on from managers after a year (if not less) all the time. However, Minasian is also overseeing the Angels' 2026 draft, where they have the 12th overall pick, and there hasn't been much of a hint that he could get the boot before their draft plans are set.

All signs are pointing to Minasian's exit after the season. In all honesty, if the Angels show marked improvement this season, that could bolster the case that Minasian should move on and find a better situation instead of signing another extension with LA. Whichever way this goes, it feels more and more like Minasian's future with the Angels is already set.