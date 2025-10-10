Angels on brink of hiring former superstar player as next manager

The Angels have been zeroed in on finding their manager as soon as possible this off season, and it seems like the organization is getting close to finalizing a deal with their former MLB legend. Sam Blum and Katie Woo of The Athletic reported Friday afternoon, “The meeting with the three-time MVP is believed to have gone very well, and the two sides are having preliminary discussions on a deal, though there is no agreement yet, according to a league source. An announcement is not expected to be imminent.”

As the off season began, there were a handful of names connected to the Angels and their opening at the top step of the dugout. As soon as they notified Ron Washington and Ray Montgomery that they would be going in a different direction, Angels fans (and apparently Arte Moreno as well) had Albert Pujols in mind. The future Hall of Fame slugger spent nearly a decade of his career climbing up the all-time leaderboards in Anaheim, and has been serving as a special assistant to the general manager since his retirement from playing. It makes all the sense in the world for him to get his first MLB coaching job in Anaheim.

It also makes entirely too much sense for him to be the leading man for the Angels opening. Pujols has been around the game his entire life (obviously) and by all records has taken his role as an assistant seriously since his retirement. He is scheduled to be coaching the Dominican Republic’s national team in next year’s World Baseball Classic, though that may be changing if he is indeed brought on to lead the Angels. He also coached the Leones Del Escogido to a championship in the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) last year.

“At this point, sources say, it is essentially Pujols’ choice of whether he wants the job,” The Athletic reports.

Discussions have also begun on who Pujols would want on his coaching staff, and former Dodgers’ starter Ramon Martinez is reportedly his #1 choice to be the Angels’ pitching coach. Martinez spent 14 seasons pitching in the big leagues, and currently serves as a senior advisor for the Baltimore Orioles. He is the brother of all-time great pitcher Pedro Martinez.

If discussions do fall through with Pujols, Torii Hunter is reportedly still the backup choice for Moreno and the Angels. However, as it appears now, Pujols will very likely be the manager of the Los Angeles Angels as the team enters a pivotal off season prior to the 2026 season.