Angels prospect’s rough start shows he may not be a long-term solution after all

Before Los Angeles Angels fans knew that Mike Trout was moving back to center field, there was some buzz that top prospect Nelson Rada could break camp as the team's starting center fielder.

The idea seemed to make sense. Despite Rada only being 20 years old, the Angels had no other internal options and love to rush their prospects to the major leagues. Add in the fact that Rada was coming off a strong 2025, and the dots were there to connect.

Trout has been one of the worst defensive center fielders in the league with -2 outs above average (OAA) and -5 defensive runs saved (DRS) on his ledger this season. Moving him to a corner and/or giving him some frequent DH days would make a lot of sense, and would seem to open an opportunity for Rada to rise up to the majors.

The only problem is, Rada hasn't performed well after being optioned to Salt Lake earlier this season, and the regression opens up questions about his future validity.

Nelson Rada's poor start opens questions about his Angels' future

Rada has hit just .234/.343/.317 through 44 Triple-A games this season. That covers 203 plate appearances in which he's hit just one home run. It's a far cry from the .323/.433/.416 line he recorded during the second half of 2025 in 42 games and 201 plate appearances at Salt Lake.

The positive with Rada is that he is still making good swing decisions and has a good deal of patience at the plate. He's walked at a 12.3% rate, which has brought his on-base percentage to respectability despite the low batting average.

The problem is, even with a healthy walk rate, the 5-foot-9 outfielder's power output isn't sufficient to sustain a low batting average. Baseball America (subscription required) has Rada as the Angels' No. 4 prospect, but they note that even the absolute best-case scenario for the youngster is fringe-average power.

This isn't even about home runs. Rada has exceptional speed, which means he can turn singles into doubles and doubles into triples if the ball is struck well enough. But the underlying metrics this year paint an ugly picture of that becoming a consistent reality for him.

Rada's average exit velocity is just 82.2 miles per hour. His hard-hit rate is only 12.7%. Even notorious MLB slap hitter Luis Arraez regularly tops these numbers, with an 87.5 miles per hour average exit velocity and 21.6% hard-hit rate. Rada's numbers are so poor that it's hard to see him consistently getting the ball into the gap or down the line with a chance for his legs to generate the slug for him.

All of this means that the batting average threshold for Rada to be productive is significantly higher than most. With that said, Rada has skills that redeem his value to an extent. The walks are one, and paired with his speed, he can threaten defenses without making contact. That speed also plays in the field as he's a plus defender.

So while a player like Arraez holds nearly no value if he isn't hitting well over .300, like last season when he posted just 0.9 fWAR with a .292 batting average, Rada can redeem himself. To an extent, at least.

The other thing to remember is that he's still so young. He doesn't turn 21 until August 24. As with most Angels' prospects, he's been bumped up quickly and skipped High-A entirely. He had success in Triple-A last year, so there's no reason he can't turn it around and be successful again.

But his margin of error is slimmer than most. Rada won't be valuable as a .230 hitter. He will struggle to be worthy of regular playing time as a .250 hitter. But with an average of .280 or better, his walks, speed, and defense can make him into a guy who has a positive impact even without much power to speak of. Consider this slow start a red flag, sure, but not a reason to write off the youngster yet.