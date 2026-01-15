Angels prospect’s severe health challenges should spur Arte Moreno into action

The Los Angeles Angels have an image problem that is mostly of their own making. It was not their fault (probably) that Mike Trout's body fell apart and Anthony Rendon being a disaster was mostly a problem with him, but losing Shohei Ohtani exposed a long-standing wound within the organization that has festered thanks to mismanagement and meddling from owner Arte Moreno.

As a result, it is hardly surprising that Moreno is unpopular with Angels fans and really baseball fans and experts everywhere. In an era where more and more owners have put their egos aside and (mostly) have given their front offices the resources they need to do their jobs, Moreno has stood among those that resist paying for even basic player development resources and who meddle in personnel decisions. The recent Tyler Skaggs trial and subsequent settlement did little to help Moreno's or the Angels' image to put it mildly.

However, the Angels have a chance to not only change that narrative, but to also do right by own of their own players by helping Angels prospect Rio Foster get through what has been a harrowing time in his life and the life of his family.

Angels can continue to play the villain or start changing their ways and help Rio Foster in his time of need

Foster was not a big name when it came to Angels prospect rankings, but he showed real promise in 2024 after getting drafted out junior college the year before. Unfortunately, that promising start to his pro career took a dramatic turn when he was severely injured in a car accident on September 5, 2025. Foster's injuries have left him with severe brain damage and unable to care for himself which has understandably created untold stress for himself and his family. Making matters worse, the Angels somehow have yet to give guarantees to his family that they will even let him keep his insurance beyond this month.

We will ignore for the moment that the fact that the Angels did not immediately help more or give a guarantee on insurance before now is insane. In this situation, Moreno should be sprinting with his checkbook to make sure Foster is cared for. Moreno will always be in a position where he is going to be responsible for some unpopular decisions, but helping here would send a signal that the Angels take care of their own and that Moreno isn't the monster he is often made out to be.

Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that the Angels and Moreno will do the right thing here. If they were locks to help Foster with his medical care, it sort of feels like they would have done so already instead of letting their inaction become a national story. With what should be an incredibly easy decision, Moreno may have found the wrong way to handle it yet again.