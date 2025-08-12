Sound the alarms, folks! The Los Angeles Angels received some awards recently, but don't get overly excited. It wasn't at the MLB level, but it's still pretty exciting.

With Low-A Inland Empire, Raudi Rodriguez was named the California League Player of the Week, while Rio Foster of High-A Tri-City was named the Northwest League Player of the Week. Neither outfielders are ranked in Los Angeles' Top 30 prospects, but they still made some tremendous noise this past week to earn some well-earned recognition.

Angels Prospect Update: 2 outfielders earn leaguewide award following big weeks

Rodriguez, a 22-year-old right-handed batter, has been playing well in 2025. It's his first professional stint outside of Rookie Ball, and he is fitting in well. Rodriguez is an extra-base hit machine, producing 17 doubles, 11 triples, and 11 home runs across his first 102 games of the year, as well as 68 RBIs and 67 runs.

This past week against Fresno, Rodriguez batted 10-for-21 with five RBIs and five walks. He picked up at least one hit in all six contests, leading Inland Empire to a series win.

As for Foster, it's beginning to look like he is finding his rhythm. Entering last week, Foster was 0-for-his-last-9, but quickly flipped a switch against Everett.

Foster slammed eight hits in the series, including four home runs and three doubles. Foster had just three home runs all season coming into the series. He also scored 13 times in six games, bringing him to 40 total on the year. The outfielder has all the tools in the world, but is still extremely raw. When he connects, he can hit the ball as hard as any minor leaguer. Foster showcased that against Everett, and it's literally good that he is just playing in games for his overall development. He needs as many reps as he can get.

The 22-year-old had struggled in his first 66 games in High-A ball, but this was a week to remember for him. Ideally, he'll segue that into a strong close to the season, and perhaps work his way into the Top 30 at some point. At 6-foot-3, 219 pounds, he has the physicality to rise through the ranks. Now, he just needs to keep in the groove that he discovered this past week.

