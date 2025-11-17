Angels reportedly interested in versatile Korean free agent

As the Angels get closer to finalizing their coaching staff, they have started to turn their attention towards free agents to bring in as the team hopes to be a more serious threat in 2026. While there are plenty of MLB free agents the Angels will consider - from near-perfect star fits to bargain starting pitchers - there is a huge pool of talent in the international free agent pool this offseason. With past stars like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sosaki showing up big time for the Los Angeles Dodgers during their World Series run, even more attention than usual is being paid towards Korean and Japanese free agents being posted.

The trio of free agents from across the Pacific garnering the most attention would be starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai and corner infielders Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto (who the Angels sent a scout to look at over the weekend). The Angels have been loosely connected to Okamoto and Murakami, but it appears they have interest in a Korean infielder as well.

Angels reportedly interested in Korean utilityman Sung-Mun Song

Song Sun-Mun has been playing in the KBO since 2015, when he debuted at just 18-years old. In his nine seasons of professional baseball, he has totaled over 800 hits and posted a career batting average of .283. He has the defensive versatility to play all over the infield, with experience at second base, shortstop, and third base. And in recent seasons, Song has tapped into his power even more as he hit career-high 26 home runs in 2025. A threat on the base paths as well with 25 steals, Song is a complete package of a prototypical infielder. And apparently, the Angels have interest in bringing the left-handed bat to Anaheim.

Song Sung-mun is drawing interest from MLB teams, namely the Giants, Cubs, Yankees, Mariners, Angels, and Pirates. Song brings versatility (1B/2B/3B), hits velocity well, and he’s adept against LHP. Profiles as a backup infielder for a contender. pic.twitter.com/Tu3GqfpiZF — Yankeesource (@YankeeSource) November 15, 2025

There are a lot of top infielders hitting free agency this season. With Alex Bregman declining his option, Eugenio Suarez looking to cash in after a 49-home run campaign, and Gleybar Torres headlining the second base market, the Angels will have to resort to more affordable help in the infield if they prioritize pitching as many expect.

Song has turned himself into one of the best hitters in the entirety of the KBO. While the jump from KBO to MLB has historically shown to be difficult, Song is well worth the gamble. And when one considers the price tag he will demand (which should be in the single-digits in terms of AAV), there is little reason to pause at signing the left-handed utilityman. And for this Angels team that has outwardly said they would like to acquire left-handed bats, Song could be one of the best deals on the market if his game can translate to the big leagues.