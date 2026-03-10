Angels rotation battle just got interesting following Sam Aldegheri's WBC dominance

Entering spring training, the expectation was that Grayson Rodriguez and Alek Manoah would be the pitchers rounding out the Los Angeles Angels' starting rotation.

Neither pitcher has had a strong showing during spring training, and the door may be open for Sam Aldegheri to sneak into the rotation. He's currently pitching for Team Italy in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, and is turning heads for all the right reasons.

Sam Aldegheri for Team Italy in the WBC:



4.2 IP | 1 H | 0 R | 2 BB | 8 K



Reached the 65 pitch limit. — AngelsMiLB (@AngelsMiLB) March 7, 2026

Before the start of the WBC, the Angels seemingly already made up their mind on Aldegheri. He was optioned to Triple-A as part of the team's first wave of spring training roster cuts, but his performance during the WBC may have the team second-guessing that decision.

Sam Aldegheri's WBC dominance should force the Angels to rethink their roster

At the very least, Aldegheri impressing in games of consequence may be more notable than what Rodriguez and Manoah have done with the Angels.

Rodriguez is probably going to be given a long runway in the starting rotation. He was once ascending toward being at the top of the Baltimore Orioles' starting rotation, but injuries have sidelined him since the second half of the 2024 season.

Given that, the Angels likely aren't going to make any final determinations on Rodriguez based on what they are seeing in spring training. It hasn't been the strongest of results, with the 26-year-old giving up seven runs on six hits and six walks in eight innings of work.

If the Angels are going to reverse course on their decision with Aldegheri, it likely will because of the Manoah experiment failing. He pitched scoreless outings in his first two starts of spring training, but there were underlying metrics to suggest it was fool's gold. To no surprise, Manoah gave up five runs on three hits and five walks in his most recent start.

The Angels shouldn't feel obligated to give Manoah the benefit of the doubt. He doesn't deserve it. In a season where the goal should be on identifying pieces who could be building blocks for the future, Aldegheri should get serious consideration to round out the rotation. His development is far more important than anything Manoah could flash during the regular season.