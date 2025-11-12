Angels rumored to have been interested in trade for Minnesota Twins' ace

The Angels’ rotation was one of the bigger reasons the team failed to ever gain enough momentum to get above .500 or really enter the playoff conversation. Only two of their five starters were consistently reliable, and that is simply not good enough to contend in such a loaded American League. Reports surfaced that the Angels - who only traded for two middle relievers and a utility bench piece at the deadline - had interest in one of the best starters available as Arte Moreno urged the front office to buy at the deadline in 2026.

Joe Ryan was one of the best players available at the trade deadline. The starter for the Minnesota Twins was having a phenomenal season despite the team's underwhelming performance. The Twins held the largest fire sale in the big leagues at the deadline. Despite them hitting the reset button, Ryan remained in Minnesota for the remainder of the season. He would finish the season with a 3.42 ERA and a WAR of 4.5 while finishing just shy of the 200-strikeout mark.

And while many of the best contenders were interested in Ryan, the Angels apparently had thrown their hat into the ring as well. Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register noted that the team had interest in the starter at the trade deadline, and listed Ryan as one of the starting pitchers available this offseason that the Angels could find themselves pursuing once again.

Ryan would very quickly become the ace of the Angels' staff, and with two years left on his deal would line up with Yusei Kikuchi contractually to give the Angels stability in their rotation alongside young arms Jose Soriano and Reid Detmers (as long as his return to the rotation goes well). While it would certainly be a hefty arm to trade for, it would be far less expensive than the package the Angels would have to put together to trade for Detroit Tigers' ace and Cy Young arm Tarik Skubal.

While there will be many teams in the bidding war for Joe Ryan if he becomes available (which is still not guaranteed), the Angels would be wise to throw their hat back into the ring. Ryan is one of the best starting pitchers when it comes to command, something the Angels' rotation lacked greatly in 2025. If Ryan can be their starter to go six or seven innings each time he takes the mound, the price would well worth it for the Angels.