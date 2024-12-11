Angels Rumors: gauging interest levels in former MVP, elite closer, veteran slugger

Eugenio Suárez

In Rhett Bollinger’s Angels Beat newsletter, the beat writer speculated: " could dip into their farm system to swing a trade or look to trade a player as part of a change-of-scenery move such as Detmers or Silseth. Maybe a third baseman like Eugenio Suárez could make some sense, as he’s in the last year of his deal with the D-backs after they picked up his $15 million option for ’25." The Diamondbacks are a team that assuredly would consider sending a hitter out to get a pitcher back, as their pitching staff was among the worst in the league last season.

Suárez is an intriguing player who started his Diamondbacks tenure slowly last season, but picked it up by the end of the year. He's made a career off of putting balls in seats, the exact trait that Perry Minasian is clamoring for more of this offseason. He can pick it and has great range at third base as well. His 5.1 defensive fWAR ranked third on the D-Backs last season, and his OAA ranked in the 82nd percentile.