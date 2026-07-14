Angels Rumors: Jo Adell generating trade interest from desperate NL contender

Los Angeles Angels better buckle up for a becy of names sure to be linked in numerous rumors over the next few weeks. With the Halos completely buried in the AL West standings, LA will be sellers ahead of this year's trade deadline. And while Mike Trout isn't going to be traded, there's certainly a chance Jo Adell could be moved before the August 3 deadline passes.

According to USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale, at least one team has already kicked the tires on Adell. The Philadelphia Phillies, who are looking for a replacement for right-handed hitting slugger Adolis Garcia, have inquired about both Adell and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Angels Rumors: Phillies have their eyes on Jo Adell

Adell hasn't lived up to the hype that his success in 2025 brought along this season. After mashing 37 home runs and hitting .236/.293/.485 last season, the 27-year-old owns a .245/.291/.395 slash line at the All-Star break. He has 13 homer and a 89 wRC+ after posting a career-best 112 wRC+ last season.

Adell has one more year of team control beyond the 2026 season, but with the 2027 campaign in question — thanks to the impending labor strife — one has to wonder how much value the former first-round pick really has at this point in time.

Defensively, Adell would be good enough for Philadelphia to platoon alongside the left-handed hitting Gabirel Rincones Jr. in right field. Rincones took over in the outfield after Garcia was placed on the 60-day IL with a right latissimus dorsi tear; which is a fancy way of saying he'll be out for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury.

No one truly knows how newly appointed interim general manager John Mozeliak plans to handle the upcoming MLB trade deadline. Prior to Perry Minasian's dismissal, the Angels were known to be shopping players on expiring contract, but that was it. Now, with a new sheriff in town, the club's strategy might be a little different.

This won't be the last time you hear Adell's name linked in Angels rumors. While his trade value would've been higher if he was dealt this past offseason, the need for right-handed bats the deadline is always high, and the Halos might be able to secure a meaningful trade package of sorts.