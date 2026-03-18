Jo Adell is giving Angels fans reason to believe his breakout might finally be real

While the Los Angeles Angels endured a rather underwhelming season in 2025, Jo Adell's breakout was something positive fans were able to hang their hopes on. After years of watching Adell fail to live up to the lofty expectations that come with being a first-round draft pick, he finally put up numbers worthy of the hype.

In 2025, Adell played in a career-high 152 games and posted a .236/.293/.485 slash line. While the on-base percentage is a far cry from what Angels fans were hoping to see, he more than made up for that by mashing 37 home runs. Despite his 5.8% walk rate, Adell still recorded a career-best 112 wRC+, and his ISO (.249) jumped over 50 points.

Angels fans then asked the most logical question: Will Adell be able to carry that success over the upcoming season? So far, the answer is a resounding, yes.

Angels outfielder Jo Adell is poised to replicate his 2025 success

It's difficult to get too excited by a player's spring training stats, but they also cannot be ignored. In 15 Cactus League games this spring, Adell is hitting .357/.372/.738 with eight extra-base hits, including four home runs. There are still concerns surrounding Adell's plate discipline — he's yet to draw a walk this spring and has struck out 14 times — but the power is still there.

In the era of three true outcomes (strikeout, walk, or home run) Adell's approach is far more accepted than it would have been 20 years ago. Most teams are now willing to sacrifice strikeouts for power, so long as the Ks don't reach an absurd level. Adell struck out 151 times in 2025, and his strikeout rate (26.4%) was actually lower than the number he posted in 2024.

It would seem that the numbers Angels fans are seeing this spring are just a reflection of the player Adell truly is, and LA's coaching staff — at least for now — seems to be okay with that. If Adell can carry this level of power into the regular season, it'll greatly help to offset the offseason loss of Taylor Ward.

Angels fans don't have a lot to look forward to with Opening Day just around the corner, but Adell's bat could be something positive to focus on heading into 2026. If other players follow suit, perhaps LA's lineup won't be as bad as so many so-called experts think.