Angels Rumors: MLB analyst makes bold LAA prediction; ideal trade target has emerged

There are hot takes, there are scorching hot takes, then there's MLB Network's Harold Reynolds red-hot prediction about where Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will play in 2026. Reynolds believes the Los Angeles Angels will secure his services around this time next year. Reynolds added in some glowing remarks about the state of the Angels' being appealing to Vladdy...which might not have been entirely accurate, but were appreciated nonetheless.

Vladdy to the Angels?#MLBNHotStove makes some predictions ⬇️ https://t.co/Df10pd3hYD pic.twitter.com/8pnaffShrZ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 11, 2025

The Angels have shown a penchant for signing players who grew up locally, and Reynolds made it clear that Guerrero Jr. is exactly. Vlad Jr. was born in 1999, but some of his formative years were spent in Anaheim, CA. His father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., played for the Angels from 2004-2009 and Reynolds indicated that "Vladito" might take somewhat of a discount to play for his hometown team. Vlad Sr. famously was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the Angels, the first player ever enshrined in Cooperstown donning an Angels cap. Guerrero Sr. currently works with the Angels as well.

Exactly how willing Minasian and Arte Moreno will be to offer a $400+ million contract to a corner infielder/DH, after what they experienced with Anthony Rendon will be interesting to monitor. Additionally, there are also reports that Guerrero Jr.'s preference is to join the Boston Red Sox. Lastly, he would also receive offers from teams with a lot more money on-hand than LAA. The Angels are certainly up against it to say the least. That being said, is there actually a path to the Angels landing Vlad Jr.? Absolutely.

Rendon will mercifully be in the last year of his deal, and inheriting his contract is undoubtedly the biggest obstacle Perry Minasian has faced since he became the GM in 2021. The case for the Angels splurging on Guerrero Jr. is the 4x All Star and 2x Silver Sluuger would only be entering his age-27 season, which many say is the prime age for ballplayers. For added context, Moreno agreed to pay Rendon $245 million before his age-30 season, Albert Pujols (who, like Guerrero Sr., also currently works for the Angels) $240 million before his age-32 season, and Josh Hamilton $125 million before his age-32 season.

Guerrero Jr. is open about his fond memories as a child spending time at the Big A's field and clubhouse, and perhaps he actually would be open to joining the Angels. Maybe Mike Trout and Vlad Sr. would offer up their no. 27 to Vladdy as part of the Angels' pitch?

The Angels could find an ideal reliever via trade rather than free agency

The Angels have been idle in the relief pitching market, but a great fit has appeared from out of left field. With a current ownership predicament brewing, the San Diego Padres are rumored to be trying to sell off some salaries of impending free agents. One of those guys is Robert Suarez, who is set to make $10 million in 2025. The soon-to-be 34-year old has an opt-out for the 2026 season, but if he opts in he would make $8 million that year and then another $8 million in 2027.

Some would say that trading prospects and adding his salary with Ben Joyce already on the roster is not necessarily the most savvy move, but the Angels desperately need more bullpen help. Adding a power pitcher who just saved 36 games to pair with Joyce seems like a good problem to have for a team that just lost 99 games. Joyce does have a not-insignificant injury history, so relying on him as a full-time closer before he's proved he can stay available for an entire season might not be the best plan. Minasian is on the record as saying he wants to add a veteran to help bring Joyce along, and Suarez fits that bill.

Acquiring Suarez makes perfect sense for the Angels. Given that Suarez could opt out after 2025, the Angels could add Suarez without having to send a marquee prospect or two in return. On the financial side, Robert Stephenson is due $11 million the next two seasons and Suarez is unquestionably better than Stephenson and on a cheaper deal. Suarez's averaged 99.0mph on his fastball in 2024 with above average ride. Suarez posted a 0.9 fWAR/ 2.1 bWAR and made his first ever All Star game in 2024.

