Angels Rumors: Red Sox radio host peddles early Mike Trout trade buzz

Mike Trout trade rumors will inevitably surface this season, considering that Trout has returned to looking like a superstar and the Los Angeles Angels are still, well, the Los Angeles Angels. Most of the early talk has been mere speculation, suggesting now is the time for the Angels to trade Trout. A report out of Boston has taken the speculation step further, suggesting there's a looming trade between the Angels and Red Sox.

Boston radio host Mike Felger offered a breadcrumb to listeners of the "Felger and Mazz" show on 98.5 The Sports Hub, citing a source that suggested there's smoke to Trout finishing the season with the Red Sox.

Some obvious caveats need to be said for the record. The first is that even Felger diminished the credibility of the information, suggesting he was using the label "source" loosely. There's also a need to remember the platform that Felger is serving. He's a sports radio host, and even in 2026, the goal is to offer segments that create engagement. Considering the demographic he primarily is reaching, Fegler can offer up "information" without being fact-checked immediately.

There are better Mike Trout trade options than the Red Sox

Felger does offer up that the Angels like Red Sox outfielder Jaren Duran and struggling starting pitcher Brayan Bello. If that is the potential framework of a deal between the Red Sox and Angels, the assumption is that Boston would be taking on the remainder of Trout's contract for the Angels. There is value in that for the Angels, but considering how Trout is playing at the moment, they should aim higher in any potential trade talk.

All things considered, this feels closer to engagement farming than it does to actual information. Especially considering the early impression is that the Red Sox are inching closer to selling at the deadline, and taking on Trout's contract wouldn't fit that philosophy.

Nonetheless, the Trout speculation is here in full force. It's hard to imagine the Angels actually pushing a trade across the finish line, but that won't stop rumors from swirling.