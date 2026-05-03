Mike Trout could force Angels to confront reality they may have forgotten

Los Angeles Angels fans have to be delighted to see Mike Trout performing like a superstar once again. Trout's last two seasons were a struggle, but with his return to form also comes trade rumors — something Angels fans may have forgotten about.

When Trout was still a perennial All-Star, there were always trade rumors buzzing around when the Angels were struggling. The calls from other MLB fanbase and pundits on television were all the same: Why not give the future Hall of Famer a chance to win a World Series? Blah, blah, blah.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post openly mused in a recent column about the possibility of Trout being traded at some point this season. It still early, but if Trout continues this resurgence it’s certainly something to keep an eye on.

Angels rumors will begin to gain traction if Mike Trout stays hot

Trout's hitting .248/.431/.569 with 10 home runs and 21 RBI on the season. He put the rest of the league on notice with his huge series in the Bronx against the New York Yankees, with some even believing he could be part of the MVP conversation.

Along with the MVP chatter will come trade speculation. A productive version of Trout could obviously help a lot of teams around the league. Sure, he’s 34 and the injury concerns are real but he’d be ideal for a team in need of an upgrade in the outfield or a club looking for a designated hitter.

The question becomes whether or not the Angels would be willing to part with Trout Moreover, would another team be willing to take on all (or most) of his salary. He’s under contract through 2030 with an AAV of $37 million. Then there's the the fact that Trout has a large say in the matter. His contract contains a full no-trade clause, and he's maintained for years that he wants to finish his career in Anaheim.

Some Angels fans may want the team to move on from Trout, but there’s a large contingent that would be absolutely heartbroken to see him go. The trade chatter is inevitable and it’s only going to grow if Trout continues to rake this season.