Mike Trout announces MVP campaign with insane Yankee Stadium history

For all the concern about Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout being cooked or past his time, he turned back the clock in New York this week as he became the first opposing player in baseball history to hit a home run in four consecutive days at Yankee Stadium.

First time in baseball history an opposing player has homered four consecutive days at Yankee Stadium, according to the great @SlangsOnSports. https://t.co/tbm8F0MlhC — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 16, 2026

The legend hath returned.

Trout was absolutely dominant in the four-game series, going 6-for-16 with five home runs and nine runs batted in. He looked like the Mike Trout from a decade ago who won the American League MVP and was clearly one of the most dominant players in the game.

What if his MVP days aren't quite done yet? Maybe this throwback performance in New York can propel the 34-year-old towards a season for the ages.

Mike Trout has thrust himself into the MVP conversation with epic New York series

It might feel somewhat premature to be thinking about the MVP race in mid-April, but what else do Angels fans have to look forward to this season? The team is off to a respectable 10-10 start, but it seems unlikely they will be able to hang in the American League West for the full season.

If Trout proves that his dominance in New York was more than just a mirage, then maybe the Halos could make some noise in their division but if is the operative word there especially if the bullpen keeps blowing leads.

Trout's numbers are quite impressive after his big series. He was on a cold streak prior to torching the Yankees, and he is now hitting .246/.416/.594 with seven homers and 16 runs batted in. The batting average leaves a bit to be desired, but the OBP and slugging percentage is at an MVP level.

Can Trout sustain it over the course of a full season? The biggest concern is how durable he can stay. Injuries have hampered him the last few seasons and his return to center field definitely creates cause for concern as to whether he can handle the rigors of that position at his age.

The Angels have been smart to use him as their designated hitter at times so his legs get a little bit of a break. They have to continue to do that so he doesn't end up spending a ton of time on the IL like he has in recent years.

It may have been a few years since the baseball world has seen Trout look this good, but maybe his showing in the Big Apple is what he needed to give him the confidence that he can still be an elite player in this stage of his career. Trout's in the MVP conversation now and that conversation will only grow louder if he builds upon what he did in New York.