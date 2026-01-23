Angels' self-imposed drama with injured prospect has happy ending (for now)

The Los Angeles Angels have unfortunately become known for a lot more than just being perennial losers during the regular season. Outside of an MLB-worst 11-year playoff drought, they have become known for albatross contracts and a poor farm system and player development program. On top of that, this offseason saw Arte Moreno and the franchise settle with the family of Tyler Skaggs in a civil case concerning the organization's responsibility in Skagg's death in 2019. Finally, however, there is some good news (and no, not the Yoan Moncada reunion).

Rio Foster was in the middle of a breakout season in the Angels' minor league system in 2025, with a lot of momentum as the end of the season neared. Unfortunately, on September 5th, he was involved in a car accident that left him severely injured, unable to walk or talk. There was a massive GoFundMe fundraiser for Foster's costs and to support his family, but at the beginning of 2026 the Angels had yet to ensure they will keep Foster's insurance past January.

Moreno should have been instantaneous in his decision to both pay Foster's salary and pay for his medical costs considering his stature as a billionaire and team owner, but before this week there were no promises. Thankfully, Moreno and the Angels finally arrived at the correct course of action.

Angels finally do the right thing as injured prospect continues treatment

Even if it did take some public outcry following reporting from Sam Blum of The Athletic, the Angels have finally done the right thing and committed to paying Foster's salary for 2026 as well as continue to insure him through 2026. Iris Cleveland, Rio Foster's mother, told The Athletic, "Them giving me another year — allowing me to figure some things out, that really, really helped... I was starting to feel the pressure. It eases the stress.” After Blum's original article ran, the Foster family was contacted by Angels assistant general manager Joey Prebynski to inform them of the team's financial commitments to Foster for 2026.

Blum also writes, "Cleveland said she’s also had more conversations with the MLB’s Baseball Assistance Team since the article ran, and hopes the service — which is designed to aid people in and around the game during times of need — will also be of help." So not only will Foster be receiving pay and insurance from the Angels, but MLB at large appears more motivated to step in and help as well.

Should this have been done way before any public reporting and outcry from fans forced the hand of Moreno to act? Obviously, yes. Nevertheless, the important fact here is that Foster is going to continue to get the care he needs as he continues to rehabilitate his life, and his family is not going to have to pay for it for the next year at least.