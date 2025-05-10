While it may not make much sense on the surface, the potential of a Rafael Devers trade for the Angels becomes more and more intriguing by the day. Given the recent development between Devers and Boston's front office regarding him switching positions again, it appears even more likely that the Red Sox could find themselves trading their longtime third baseman as they get closer to the trade deadline.

The general consensus here seems to be that Devers and the Red Sox have so much history together - he has earned MVP votes throughout his tenure as well as being a key part of the 2018 World Series team - that things will work themselves out. However, current Red Sox president of baseball operations Craig Breslow had no part in extending Devers, as he was brought into Boston roughly nine months after. This is also the same organization and owner that had no issue trading away Mookie Betts in order to further build up their farm system. Devers could be the next Red Sox star to be moved to bring the next generation of prospects into town.

Angels should be the first to team to call about Red Sox's Rafael Devers

There are some obvious hurdles in this, but the idea of trading for Devers is that the Angels simply need quality bats within their organization. At 28-years old, he still has a handful of prime years left so whether the Halos are striving to be good now or down the line - something they can't seem to decide on themselves - Devers will provide immense value.

Given the abysmal failure of Anthony Rendon's Angels tenure, there is no clear future at third base. Luis Rengifo has struggled this season, and even if he turns things around to get back to his 2024 self, he is a free agent at the end of the season and a clear candidate to be traded himself this summer. Devers has shown a clear motive to be at third base, and the Red Sox can't offer him that given Alex Bregman and his Gold Glove traits occupying the hot corner in Boston. The Angels can offer Devers third base full-time.

Another key reason the Angels should be trading for Devers is their inability to sign superstar free agents. We do not need to go over the Rendon signing again, but since Shohei Ohtani chose the Angels in 2017 there has not been a single other superstar to choose to sign in Anaheim. With the Dodgers just up the I-5 and the general malpractice of the franchise, the Halos have turned into generational also-ran's. Trading for Devers and securing one of the best bats in the MLB through 2033 is the type of move that Perry Minasian needs to be considering as his own future in Anaheim is murky.

Devers' contract may seem scary at first glance - especially given the Angels' history. Nonetheless, he is being paid ~$28 million a year through the rest of his contract with deferrals remaining for the decade following. He is the 25th highest-paid player in baseball and given the rapid inflation of superstar contracts recently, his contract will grow into even more of a value. If the Angels signed someone of Devers' status through free agency, they would likely be locking themselves into at least $35 million yearly.

In terms of the type of package the Angels would need to send, one could assume Christian Moore and/or Caden Dana would be the headliner in that deal. Given the Red Sox championship hopes, players like Rengifo, Tyler Anderson, and Taylor Ward could be apart of any deal as well. Even if they are, the prospect package would make an already barren Angels' farm system even emptier.

It is not often a player of Devers' talent and resume becomes available via trade. The Red Sox have been adamant that he is an important part of their team. Nonetheless, they seem to be growing closer and closer to forcing Devers' hand into forcing a trade out of Boston. And if (when?) that moment comes, Minasian and the Angels need to aggressive in bringing Rafael Devers to The Big A.

