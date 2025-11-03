Angels should make Blue Jays' (near) World Series hero top off season priority

As the Toronto Blue Jays almost made Angels fans’ dreams come true by nearly toppling the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7, no one was a bigger reason than Bo Bichette. His monster home run early in the game injected enough energy into Canada to topple the stadium, and his early exit might have cost the Blue Jays their first World Series in 32 years.

Bichette battled injury all throughout the postseason - a sprained PCL in his left knee - but was still an incredibly productive player for the Blue Jays. He told reporters prior to Game 6 that he does not expect to have surgery in the off season to repair the knee, making any long term concerns minute. His future in Toronto is cloudy, though, as Bichette entered free agency as soon as the Dodgers turned a double play to end the World Series.

Angels should go all in on near-World Series hero Bichette

If there is one thing Bo Bichette can do, it is hit the baseball. He has led the league in hits twice in his career and owns a career batting average of .294. He has posted an OPS+ over 120 every season of his career (outside of 2024, when he dealt with multiple injuries) and would slide in incredibly well with an already solid core in Anaheim.

The Angels struck out more than any team in baseball in 2025, and hoping that a new coaching staff changes that is overly optimistic. Bichette had struck out a decent amount in his career, but posted a career-low 14.5 strikeout rate in 2025. He has grown into an incredibly disciplined hitter, and the combination of Bichette and Zach Neto leading off games at The Big A is tantalizing.

Speaking of Neto, most fans might disregard Bichette due to his mainstay at shortstop in Toronto. Truth be told, though, a move to third base should be the natural progression at this point in Bichette’s career. His arm is solid enough, but a lack of range at shortstop as well as a list of lower body injuries in his career should signal a move to third or even second base for Bichette.

Whether Bichette is turning double plays with Neto or manning the hot corner that Anthony Rendon never could consistently, his fit in Anaheim is unarguable. Adding him to the core of Neto, Jo Adell, and Nolan Schanuel would be one of the best additions the Angels could make this off season.