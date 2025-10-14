The Los Angeles Angels do not have a lot of money they can throw around in free agency -- well, they do have money but they will decide not to spend a lot of money -- so they will need to be wise with how they allocate the payroll they have.

That brings us to the Toronto Blue Jays, who have their backs against the wall in the American League Championship Series. The Blue Jays dropped the first two games of the ALCS to the Seattle Mariners at home, and now head to Seattle in what will be the most raucous crowd you'll ever see. Things are not looking good for the Blue Jays, who could not win a game against Seattle even with the Mariners having to play a 15 inning marathon on Friday to advance.

The Blue Jays are playing short-handed, as Bo Bichette has been inactive since September 6th due to a PCL sprain. Bichette is an impending free agent, and the Angels could make a giant splash if they decided to use what cap space they do have on the infielder this offseason.

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is a perfect fit next to Zach Neto in Angels' infield

Jon Heyman of The New York Post theorized that the Angels could be a candidate to land Bichette whenever the Blue Jays' season ends. Bichette has spent the entirety of his seven-year big league career as a shortstop. He has played 716 games at shortstop, and has never played any other position in the field. However, he graded out as the worst defensive shortstop in baseball last season in terms of defensive fWAR. There were three players in baseball who posted a -13 OAA-grade (range), and they were Bichette as shortstop, Brandon Lowe of Tampa Bay at second base, and Yoán Moncada of YOUR LA Angels.

Between Bichette's injury concerns that have piled up throughout his career and his defensive shortcomings, a move to second base feels inevitable. He never had the strongest arm, and it's not getting any better. Bichette has a lot of things going against him, even with his strong year at the plate for the Blue Jays this year. He won't necessarily be a discount free agent, but his absence from the postseason might dissuade teams from making a firm financial commitment to him this offseason.

Bichette would pair perfectly with Zach Neto in the infield, and would bring a much-needed facet to the lineup. Bichette might thrive in a position change defensively, which might allow him to stay on the field more, and his bat-to-ball skills are the No. 1 thing the Angels need to acquire. He posted a K% (14.5%) in the 86th percentile of hitters, and a .311 batting average. Bichette, the son of Angels legend Dante Bichette, will be age-28 next year and could age well up-the-middle alongside Neto.

The Blue Jays have a massive payroll and several players who could replace Bichette next year, so it would not be the most surprising thing to see them let him walk. For the Angels, if there was one guy to pay real money to this offseason...it's Bichette.