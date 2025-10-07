Before the 2025 season, Arte Moreno told reporters that he was going to raise payroll in expectation of the team contending. Obviously, the team did not despite several of the young core developing into stars around a healthy Mike Trout. As the team heads into a year full of uncertainty, no Angels fan in their right mind expects Moreno to open his wallet yet again after what he saw in 2025. Moreno will likely keep the roster moderately priced as he awaits Anthony Rendon, Robert Stephenson, Jorge Soler, Travis d'Arnaud and Taylor Ward's contracts to expire at the end of next season.

Another huge factor in Moreno keeping the payroll steady if not lowered next year is the preparation for the young core to start making real money. In 2026, the Angels' young stars are going to start making real money in arbitration.

Angels’ young core facing depressing contract cost increase ahead of 2026 season

Angels' young core is not so young and inexpensive any more.



Per @mlbtraderumors arbitration projections (2025 vs. 2026):



Jo Adell: $2.1 million to $5.5 million

Zach Neto: $780,000 to $4.1 million

Jose Soriano: $790,000 to $3.2 million

Logan O'Hoppe: $790,000 to $2.9 million — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) October 6, 2025

Much like Reid Detmers last year, Zach Neto will be Super Two eligible -- meaning he qualifies for early arbitration. Neto qualifies given that he is top 22% of his class, i.e. he is one of the best young stars in the sport. José Soriano, Logan O'Hoppe and Jo Adell will also receive significant raises heading into next season. If the projections are correct (and they normally are incredibly accurate), Neto will receive nearly a ~$3.3 million raise, Adell ~$3.4 million, Soriano ~$2.4 million and O'Hoppe $2.1 million.

Per MLB Trade Rumors, the Angels also will have these players going for roughly this amount of money in arbitration:

Taylor Ward -- $13.7 million

Reid Detmers -- $2.6 million

Brock Burke -- $2 million

Connor Brogdon -- $1 million

Carson Fulmer -- $1.2 million

Carter Kieboom -- $800K

The Angels will likely spend most of the offseason looking for ways to cut salary, with Brogdon, Fulmer and Kieboom being likely non-tender/DFA candidates. They will undoubtedly look to trade Soler to any team willing to take on a portion of his expiring contract in order to free up some payroll and keep Mike Trout in his full-time DH role (despite Perry Minasian saying he will keep playing right field next year). A Ward trade looks far more likely than ever now, as the team might view his 2025 season being the peak of his career and might cash in on a sell-high move. They could both save money, and bring back a solid crop of prospects in return for Ward.

Other than Kenley Jansen, it would be shocking to see the Angels re-sign any of their impending free agents other than maybe Luis García and Yoán Moncada (when they inevitably miss out on the Munetaka Murakami sweepstakes). Tyler Anderson, Luis Rengifo and probably Andrew Chafin are as good as gone.

The Angels are receiving criticism from their fans for not extending any of Neto, Adell or Soriano yet, as many organizations around baseball would have done by now. They are still relatively cheap players, but the team could potentially save themselves millions of dollars down the road if they lock them up now. However, the team's prior financial failings might cost them down the road as they just do not have the flexibility to lock them up yet.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout