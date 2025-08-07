Angels sign Hall of Famer's son in last-ditch effort to grab depth

Back in 2019, the Toronto Blue Jays possessed perhaps the most stacked Triple-A lineup of all time. The Buffalo Bisions rostered Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Cavan Biggio. All of those players had family members who were bona fide big leaguers -- Vlad Jr. had Vlad Sr., Bo had Dante, Lourdes had Yuli, and Cavan had Craig. The future was bright for the Blue Jays and their core group of position players.

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Not Guerrero Jr., Bichette or Gurriel Jr., that is. Biggio has really fallen off the map in recent years. The former top prospect has stooped so low that he is signing a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels, and he will be reporting to Triple-A Salt Lake (per Jeff Fletcher of The OC Register). Biggio has bounced all over since departing the Blue Jays, and was recently released by the Kansas City Royals (the Angels will be the sixth franchise he's played for in his career).

Biggio on paper is a great player that would fit into the Angels well in that he is a left-handed hitting super-utility player. He should have access to an abundance of baseball knowledge via his Hall of Fame father, and could fill in at any position should the Angels have a vacancy. Cavan, like Craig, is primarily a second baseman but could slot in anywhere in the infield accept for shortstop, or even a corner outfield spot. However, he slashed .174/.296/.246 with the Royals this year and has not produced at the major league level in some time now.

The Angels will take any depth they can get as they are struggling here in August. Not only are several core players on the roster struggling, but Mike Trout and Yoán Moncada have missed games this month due for peculiar reasons. Biggio, alongside position players like Brandon Drury, Chad Stevens, Matthew Lugo and Carter Kieboom, will be chomping at the bit for a promotion if the Angels continue to scuffle post trade deadline.

