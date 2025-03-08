MLB is continuing its Spring Breakout games this year, which is a showcase for teams' top prospects during the ides of March and camp. All teams play one game over a four-day stretch, and feature all their best youngsters in a celebration of all the up-and-coming future faces of the league. The Angels' takes place on March 15th against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park, and die-hard fans will relish in the opportunity to see some of their favorite prospects on a bigger stage.

The Angels do not have the deepest farm system -- in fact, many reputable sites view their's as the single-worst in the sport. However, rankings are relatively arbitrary in the grand scheme of things and the Angels have plenty of names to get excited about.

Angels' Spring Breakout roster boasts many tantalizing prospects

Christian Moore and Joswa Lugo will be featured, as they are viewed as the organization's top position player prospects. Despite battling for a major league roster spot, Moore will be playing in the Spring Breakout game. Through 11 spring training games and 26 plate appearances, Moore is slashing .261/.346/.348 with 5 singles, 1 triple, 3 walks, 9 strikeouts, 2 RBIs, and 3 runs scored. Despite only being 18-years-old and not playing stateside yet, Joswa Lugo is ranked as the team's 4th best prospect and will be facing a litmus test in this game. He will be facing the Cubs' top pitching prospects, and is hoping to show off his advanced hit and power tools that got him to this point.

George Klassen is expected to start the game for the Halos, who is ranked as the team's no. 3 prospect by MLB.com. Per TruMedia, Klassen averaged 96.4mph on his fastball in his game against the Padres, which possessed StatCast data. The Angels' two draft selections after Moore in the 2024 MLB Draft, Ryan Johnson and Chris Cortez, should see some time on the bump as well. Johnson, like Klassen, has thrown 3 innings in spring training games and has only allowed 1 hit and 1 walk.

Nelson Rada, who many believe could debut as early as this season, will be taking centerfield duties for the Spring Breakout game. Denzer Guzman, who is impressing in major league camp with 6 walks and 1 triple in his 15 plate appearances, will be featured as well.

The Angels do not have anybody on their 40-man roster (other than Jack Dashwood) or any player with major league experience on the team, so that excludes guys like Caden Dana, Sam Aldegheri, Matthew Lugo, Garrett McDaniels, Víctor Mederos, and Niko Kavadas.

