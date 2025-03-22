Angels Spring Training: 3 most surprising candidates for the Opening Day roster

Perry Minasian is on the record as to saying that he does not care about how much money a player makes or where he was drafted, all he cares about is getting the 26 best players on the major league roster. That philosophy is definitely bearing fruit during the Angels' spring training, as the organization is seriously giving looks to players far-and-wide for the Opening Day roster. There will be several surprising names on the team, and a couple players who will come up short that came out of nowhere.

Which 3 candidacies for the Angels' roster are the most surprising given that the regular season is less than a week away?

Kyren Paris

Who had K.P. being a more viable option than Christian Moore for the Opening Day roster on their bingo card?

Paris is a whole new player after working with non-Angels staffers this offseason to improve his swing, and now his confidence is through the roof. Paris has been the most enjoyable Angels player during spring training games, and has likely surpassed Moore on the organizational depth chart by doing so. The 23-year-old is no longer viewed as a prospect, but he assuredly still is and will be a priority player moving forward given the heights he's reached in camp. Paris still needs to shore up his defense, but his ability to play shortstop, second base, and centerfield is of paramount importance for the Angels' roster depth.

While it is unlikely Paris makes the team, he will undoubtedly be called up over Moore when the Angels need to dip into their affiliates for infielders during the season.

Johnson's path to the Opening Day roster is murky, despite the hero's journey it's taken him to get to this point. The wheels fell off some in his last outing against the Guardians, as he allowed 4 hits, 2 earned runs, and a home run in his 2.1 innings pitched. If the Angels want another right-handed pitcher out of the bullpen early in the season -- they only have three right now in Kenley Jansen, Ben Joyce, and Ryan Zeferjahn -- Johnson would likely be the man to take that spot.

Johnson has effectively beaten Hans Crouse, Michael Petersen, and Shaun Anderson to get to the cusp of the majors. It seems that if/when he is optioned down to the minors, he will be stretched out as a starter. If he gets sent to Triple-A, then expect Johnson to improbably get an early call-up for his major league debut. If he gets sent Double-A, he likely will marinate for a while with that group.

Anderson being a lock to make the Opening Day is certainly surprising given the fact that he was out of the league last year. It might not be surprising that the Angels desperately need the non-roster invitee on a minor league contract to be a starting infielder, but it is a marvel to see Anderson cement himself like this in camp.

After a slow hitting start, Anderson has started to flash his elite bat-to-ball skills of late. He remains a big league defender, as his savviness up-the-middle makes him of paramount importance in the eyes of Ron Washington.

