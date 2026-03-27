Angels' spring training experiment everyone forgot still has Brady Anderson's backing

The Los Angeles Angels took a chance on veteran first baseman Trey Mancini by signing him and inviting him to spring training. While Mancini did not hit all that well in the Cactus League, Angels hitting coach Brady Anderson still seems to have faith in him. Mancini will begin the year with LA's Triple-A affiliate.

When the Angels hired Brady Anderson to be their new hitting coach, Mancini seemed like a natural addition. Anderson, who was a legend with the Baltimore Orioles, gave Mancini hitting tips when he was a young hitter in Baltimore's organization. They formed a special bond that has lasted for years.

Brady Anderson still believes in Trey Mancini after rough Angels spring training

Unfortunately, the feel-good reunion story did not bring about great results for Mancini in Arizona. He had just five hits in 41 plate appearances, so he did not do nearly enough to make the club, especially since the outfield picture was already crowded. Mancini can also play first base and serve as a designated hitter, but he is not all that versatile defensively and is only really valuable if he's doing damage at the plate.

There was a time in Mancini's career when he was a bona fide power threat. From 2017 to 2019, with Baltimore, he hit a total of 83 home runs and looked to be establishing himself as a promising long-term player.

He did not play during the 2020 pandemic season due to a colon cancer diagnosis, and his career has really never been the same since, understandably. Thankfully, he was cancer-free by November of 2020, but he flamed out with Baltimore and has since bounced around from team to team, looking to make it back to the big leagues.

The last time he was in the big leagues was back in 2023 with the Chicago Cubs. He has been trying to keep his career alive in the minors and has been candid about the fact that he's considering retirement. Yet, he has decided to keep on fighting.

Last year with the Arizona Diamondbacks' Triple-A squad, Mancini slashed .308/.373/.522 with 16 homers and 62 runs batted in, so he can still hit; now it's just a matter of translating it to the big-league level.

If the Angels have an injury this season, that could create an opening for Mancini if he gets hot with Salt Lake City. At least he has his old mentor, Brady Anderson, in his corner as he attempts to claw his way back to the majors.